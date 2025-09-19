Sierra Leone’s President Bio suspends Supreme Court Judge

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 September 2025:

The Chief Justice of Sierra Leone has issued an Order under the direction of President Bio who many say has rolled back constitutional rule and justice by a decade since coming to power in 2028, suspending prominent Supreme Court Judge – Justice Allan B. Halloway.

According to the Order: “The Judicial and Legal Service Commission orders that Hon. Justice Allan B. Halloway (Photo) is interdicted as a Judge of the Superior Court of Judicature with effect from September 2025, as directed by letter from His Excellency the President dated 15th September 2025.”

This news has sent shock waves across the country’s justice system and among human rights groups.

Why has President Bio ordered the suspension of a Supreme Court Judge?

According to an official letter dated 15th September 2025, signed by Secretary to the President, the suspension was made under Section 137(6) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone (Act No. 6 of 1991), following the advice of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) at a meeting held on 5th September 2025. (Photo below: President Bio)

The letter from the President’s Secretary reads: “Pursuant to the provision of Section 137(6) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991 (Act No. 6 of 1991), and acting in accordance with the advice of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission at a meeting held on 5th September 2025, I write to convey that His Excellency the President hereby suspends you (Justice Allan B. Halloway) as Judge of the Superior Court of Judicature with immediate effect until the outcome of a Disciplinary Tribunal instituted to investigate your conduct.”

Human rights group, Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) yesterday published this statement calling on President Bio to rescind the suspension:

“The suspension of a Supreme Court judge is a significant development that warrants careful consideration and scrutiny. We understand the gravity of such actions and their potential implications for judicial independence and the rule of law.

We at CHRDI have noted the suspension of A.B. Halloway (JSC), a sitting Supreme Court judge.

This suspension came after Justice Halloway raised serious issues concerning human rights violations, abuse of office, maladministration within the judiciary, and the Chief Justice’s lack of respect for the rule of law.

In his three letters, the Supreme Court judge raised concerns about the chief justice’s grave violation of his rights and abuse of power. Instead, we only saw a letter and order confirming his suspension and that he has been under investigation.

What’s the status of his complaints? These are concerns complaints that the government has not given the public any possible update on.

We, at CHRDI believe Justice Halloway’s suspension is unjust and blatantly disregards his fundamental rights and dignity.

In one of his three letters, Justice Halloway requested that the Ethics Committee be established to investigate the Chief Justice’s conduct. Still, the Judiciary has not acknowledged or acted upon this request.

Public officials at all levels must exercise the powers granted to them in good faith, reasonably, and only for the intended purposes, without exceeding the limits of their authority or acting unreasonably. The law should provide adequate protection for fundamental human rights.

The role of administrative law is to hold the government accountable. Human rights and fundamental freedoms establish crucial standards to protect these rights when an overreaching or underperforming government institution, like the judiciary, threatens them.

While criminal law initially protects human rights against individual violations, administrative law is designed to defend these rights against larger, systematic violations in the name of public interest and the state.

Every individual has the right to address their grievances before an impartial tribunal, as stated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and Sierra Leone’s legal framework.

Suspending someone for any possible alleged misconduct without addressing their grievances is unjust and undermines procedural integrity. We urge the Government of Sierra Leone to revoke the unjust suspension under section 137(6) of the Constitution.

We at CHRDI strongly urge the government to reconsider Justice Halloway’s suspension, investigate his complaints and concerns against the Chief Justice’s Office, and uphold the Constitution and laws of Sierra Leone to ensure justice and fairness for all.

The rule of law requires the state to comply with its obligations in international and national law. The integrity and independence of the judiciary are foundational to justice systems worldwide. Any disciplinary action against judges must adhere to principles of fairness, transparency, and respect for judicial autonomy.

The complaints made by one of the country’s Supreme Court judges against the Chief Justice cannot and should not be overlooked. Section 137 (8) of the 1991 Constitution requires that any allegations concerning a chief justice’s conduct be thoroughly investigated, just as those against any other superior court judge. This approach ensures transparency and accountability within the judiciary.

The United Nations has expressed concern over suspensions and disciplinary proceedings against judges in various contexts, emphasising adherence to fair procedures and protection of judicial independence, as seen in cases like the Maldives, where UN experts voiced alarm over actions against the Supreme Court.”

Justice Allan Halloway is among four Judges appointed to serve in the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone by President Julius Maada Bio in March 2019, including Justices Sengu Mohamed Koroma, Alusine Sani Sesay and Manga Fana Deen Tarawally.

Speaking at their oath swearing ceremony at State House, Justice Halloway told President Bio: “We want to assure you, His Excellency that your magnanimity is not lost upon us. We will treat our appointment, as Judges of the Supreme Court, with the greatest importance it deserves. We are truly grateful and wish to extend our deepest appreciation in this regard.

“I want to assure you, His Excellency that we are fully aware that when we as Judges of the Supreme Court put on our judicial robes it serves as a reminder of what is expected of us: impartiality, boldness and courage. We promise to uphold the law and dispense justice without fear or favour as we ensure Unity, Freedom and Justice for all.”

In his response, President Bio said: “We know the enormity of the task ahead and when I made the pledge that Sierra Leone will be a better place, I did so on behalf of many well-meaning Sierra Leoneans like you. So, with your appointment, I expect that you will join us, while keeping your independence, in moving in the New Direction to make Sierra Leone an enviable place.”

Today, President Bio has rewarded Justice Halloway with a shocking suspension, demonstrating yet again, President Bio’s penchant for human rights abuse and lack of respect for the independence of the judiciary.