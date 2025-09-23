Why Sierra Leoneans must reject the proposed dividing of Africa’s historic capital city, Freetown – Op ed

Raymond A. Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 September 2025:

Freetown stands as more than just Sierra Leone’s capital, it represents one of Africa’s most significant historical landmarks and a powerful symbol of resilience, freedom, and the African diaspora’s homecoming. The Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) government’s proposal to divide this UNESCO World Heritage site into two separate districts represents a dangerous precedent that threatens to fragment not only a city but centuries of invaluable history.

The Historical Imperative: Why Freetown Must Remain Whole

Founded in 1787 as a settlement for freed slaves, Freetown embodies the dreams and struggles of Africans reclaiming their homeland. The city’s name itself, “Freetown,” carries profound meaning that resonates globally as a testament to liberation and return. Dividing this historic entity would be tantamount to erasing the symbolic unity that has made Freetown a beacon of hope for the African diaspora worldwide.

The Cotton Tree, the historic churches, the Krio settlements, and the interwoven communities of returned Africans from Nova Scotia, Jamaica, and those liberated from slave ships; all these elements form an indivisible tapestry of human triumph over oppression. To fragment Freetown administratively risks fragmenting this powerful narrative that belongs not just to Sierra Leone, but to all of humanity.

Political Motivations Disguised as Development

Minister Chernor Bah’s claims about “continuity” and “equitable distribution of resources” ring hollow when examined against the SLPP’s electoral track record in Freetown. The party’s consistent inability to win mayoral elections in the capital reveals the true motivation behind this proposal, a desperate attempt to gain a political foothold through administrative manipulation rather than genuine public support.

This redistricting proposal appears to be a calculated political strategy to dilute the opposition’s stronghold in Freetown, potentially creating smaller, more manageable constituencies where the SLPP might stand a better chance of electoral success. Such gerrymandering tactics undermine democratic principles and represent a troubling departure from governance focused on citizens’ welfare.

Geographic and Urban Planning Realities

Freetown already faces critical challenges as one of West Africa’s most densely populated cities. The proposed division ignores fundamental urban planning principles and would create several practical problems:

Infrastructure Coordination

Dividing a small, interconnected city would complicate the delivery of essential services, from water and electricity to waste management and transportation networks. The existing infrastructure was designed for unified management, not fragmented administration.

Economic Inefficiency

Two separate councils would mean duplicated administrative costs, reduced economies of scale, and potential conflicts over shared resources and boundaries. This represents poor fiscal stewardship in a country struggling with limited resources.

Urban Development Disruption

Freetown’s development challenges require coordinated, city-wide solutions. Housing shortages, traffic congestion, and environmental degradation cannot be addressed effectively through fragmented governance structures.

The Real Development Priorities Sierra Leone Needs

Instead of pursuing divisive redistricting, the Bio administration should focus on genuine development priorities:

Economic Diversification. Creating employment opportunities outside Freetown would naturally reduce urban migration pressures without artificial administrative divisions.

Rural Development. Investing in provincial infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities would address the root causes driving rural-to-urban migration.

Service Delivery Equity. Ensuring fair distribution of public services across all regions would reduce Freetown’s magnetic pull on job seekers and service seekers.

Poverty Alleviation. Addressing Sierra Leone’s persistent poverty through targeted programs would have far greater impact than administrative restructuring.

International Implications and Heritage Protection

Freetown’s international significance cannot be overstated. The city attracts scholars, tourists, and diaspora visitors specifically because of its unified historical narrative. Dividing it would:

– Undermine Sierra Leone’s tourism potential and cultural diplomacy

– Diminish the city’s UNESCO World Heritage status and international recognition

– Fragment the coherent historical narrative that makes Freetown globally significant

– Set a dangerous precedent for other African nations considering similar politically motivated divisions

A Call for Responsible Governance

The international community, African Union, and heritage organizations must speak out against this misguided proposal. Sierra Leone’s development partners should make clear that sustainable progress comes through inclusive governance, economic development, and respect for historical integrity, not through political manipulation of administrative boundaries.

The SLPP government must recognize that true leadership involves addressing citizens’ real needs: job creation, improved healthcare, better education, and enhanced living conditions. These challenges require vision, competence, and commitment, not administrative gerrymandering.

The Path Forward

Sierra Leone deserves governance that honours its rich history while building a prosperous future. The redistricting proposal serves neither goal. Instead, the Bio administration should:

Withdraw the redistricting proposal and focus on substantive development initiatives Invest in rural development to reduce urban migration pressures organically Strengthen Freetown’s infrastructure through unified, coordinated planning Promote inclusive economic growth that benefits all Sierra Leoneans regardless of region Preserve and promote Freetown’s heritage as a source of national pride and international recognition

History’s Judgment

Freetown survived the Atlantic slave trade, colonial rule, civil war, and countless challenges while maintaining its essential character and significance. It would be a tragedy of historic proportions if a democratic government succeeded in fragmenting what centuries of adversity could not destroy.

The people of Sierra Leone, the African diaspora, and the international community must unite in preserving Freetown’s integrity. This is not merely about administrative boundaries—it is about protecting a living monument to human resilience, African pride, and the enduring power of freedom.

The choice is clear. Preserve Freetown’s legacy for future generations or allow short-term political calculations to fragment one of Africa’s most important historical treasures. History will judge Sierra Leone’s leaders by the choice they make.