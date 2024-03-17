Time has come for Sierra Leoneans to wake up from this slumber of despair and reclaim our destiny

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 March 2024:

As a Sierra Leonean with dreams of witnessing our nation thrive in prosperity, it pains me to see the stark contrast between the envisioned utopia and the grim reality we face. I once harboured hopes for a land abundant with God’s blessings – free from tears, disease, hunger, and strife, where education flourishes, equality reigns, and opportunity abounds for all.

But alas, that dream now seems but a distant mirage, shattered by the very hands entrusted with our nation’s well-being.

Our educated elite, leaders, traditional rulers, and religious figures have become agents of our demise, poisoning the well of our collective aspirations. In a society where empathy for the plight of the ordinary citizen is scarce, the prevailing sentiment echoes the phrase “ting dem tranga” – a universal acknowledgment of our struggles, yet one that fails to unite us in effecting meaningful change.

The time has come for us to awaken from this slumber of despair and reclaim our destiny. We must reject violence and invectives as solutions, recognizing that true change begins with us, the silent sufferers. Through education and empowerment, we can instil a sense of self-belief and resilience in our people, fostering a spirit of unity and purpose.

Let us educate our youth about our rich history and abundant resources, teaching them self-respect and the value of hard work. They must understand that no politician holds the key to their prosperity and refuse to be exploited for selfish gains.

Moreover, we must demand free, fair, and transparent elections, where the voice of every citizen is heard and respected. Our leaders must uphold the sanctity of democracy, ensuring that the electoral process is devoid of violence and manipulation.

Sierra Leone may appear to be on life support, but it’s pulse still beats within each of us. We hold the power to breathe life back into our nation, but it requires collective action and unwavering determination. Let us vote not for individuals, but for the ideals of progress, prosperity, and dignity for all.

The road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but the resilience of the Sierra Leonean spirit knows no bounds. Together, we can resurrect our beloved nation from the brink of demise and usher in a new era of hope, opportunity, and prosperity for generations to come. The choice is ours – to let Sierra Leone perish in the annals of history, or to rise from the ashes and reclaim our rightful place among the nations of the world.