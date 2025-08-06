Tragic helicopter crash kills Ghana’s defence minister and several senior government officials

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 August 2025:

A tragic military helicopter crash in the central Ashanti region of Ghana has claimed the lives of the country’s ministers of defence and environment, along with six other people. It is not yet clear what may have caused the crash.

It is reported that Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed died in the crash.

Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Muniru Mohammed was also among the dead, along with Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress party.

The helicopter crew members have been named as Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Ghana’s Armed Forces had earlier reported that the Z9 helicopter, which was carrying three crew and five passengers, had gone “off the radar”.

The military helicopter is said to have taken off from the capital, Accra, at 09:12 local time and was heading to the town of Obuasi for an event to tackle illegal mining.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to President John Dramani Mahama (Photo), the Government and people of Ghana, and the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in this national tragedy.

The statement reads: “The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with deep sorrow of the tragic helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana, which claimed the lives of eight people, including Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Hon. Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

“The Chairperson conveys his heartfelt condolences to H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana, and the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in this national tragedy. He also expresses his solidarity with the Ghana Armed Forces and the ruling National Democratic Congress during this difficult time.

“The African Union stands in full solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” Mr. Youssouf stated.

President Bio of Sierra Leone (Photo) who is also the ECOWAS Chairman said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic helicopter crash in Ghana that has taken the lives of the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Environment, and the entire crew.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to His Excellency President Mahama, and the people of Ghana during this incredibly difficult time. Please know that the people of Sierra Leone stand in solidarity with you as you mourn this profound loss. We are with you in your grief.”