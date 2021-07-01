Two retired senior civil servants to receive civic funerals in Sierra Leone in line with Covid protocols

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 July 2021:

Two of Sierra Leone’s iconic pensioners who sadly passed away in the last week and are among the country’s most respected former civil servants, having served their country diligently will be honoured with civic funerals.

Mr. Henry Aiah Richardson Ngongou, who rose to the rank of Senior Permanent Secretary and served as Secretary to the Vice President, will be given a Civic Laying Out and Civic Funeral today July 1st 2021 and tomorrow July 2nd 2021 by the Freetown City Council. He passed away on June 15th, 2021.

Similarly, Mrs. Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden, who also rose to the rank of Senior Permanent Secretary and served as the country’s Development Secretary will be given a Civic Laying Out and Civic Funeral on Tuesday July 6th and Wednesday July 7th, 2021.

Mrs. Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden passed away on June 22nd, 2021. Her Civic Honours will be done by the Western Area Rural District Council within which administrative jurisdiction, she was born, raised and became one of their most illustrious daughters of the soil.

The Sierra Leone Telegraph has been informed that both civic funerals will be held in accordance with the Covid-19 regulations of NACOVERC, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...