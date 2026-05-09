UN and government of Sierra Leone track progress in delivering Sierra Leone’s Development Plan

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 May 2026:

The United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2025–2030) sets out how the UN Country Team, comprising 18 resident and non‑resident agencies, funds and programmes, supports Sierra Leone’s development aspirations.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, the framework mirrors the country’s Medium‑Term National Development Plan (2024–2030), focusing on three priority areas: food systems, natural resource management and climate change; human capital, essential services and employment; and governance and economic transformation.

In line with a Joint Steering Committee recommendation, UN Resident Coordinator Seraphine Wakana and the Minister of Planning and Economic Development have spent much of April visiting project sites in Port Loko, Kambia, Bombali, Kono, Koinadugu and Falaba Districts.

The visits showcased credible models, assessed implementation progress and strengthened strategic coherence across UN agencies. They also provided government officials, development partners and UN leadership with direct, evidence‑based insights into field performance.

Today, the delegation heads south to Moyamba to visit the World Bank–UNOPS Enhancing Sierra Leone Energy Access Project, including a mini‑grid now supplying electricity to the town and surrounding communities.

Later, a joint UN–Ministry of Health “Life Stage Approach” initiative will be highlighted, involving WHO, UNICEF, UNAIDS, UNFPA, UNDP, UN Women, WFP and IOM.

The programme aims to strengthen health systems, expand equitable access to services, improve outcomes and advance progress towards Universal Health Coverage and SDG 3.

In Mano Tuba, Bo District, the team will monitor progress on a Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and IFAD project involving a 20‑metre bridge, feeder road rehabilitation and oil palm farms connecting villages.

On day two, UN Women and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will showcase a Women’s Economic Empowerment in Resilient Economies project in Kenema, designed to boost resilience and climate adaptability among women and youth by improving access to resources, climate‑smart farming technologies, markets, financial services and skills training.

Beneficiaries of a UNDP–Irish Aid Regional Cooperative Union project implemented by SEND Sierra Leone will also engage with the delegation.

The Kenema visit will conclude with monitoring and a radio interview at an IFAD‑supported Rural Farmers Radio station, which promotes inclusive financial services for rural populations, particularly smallholder farmers, women and youth.

Before returning to Freetown today Saturday, 9th May, the team will stop at Mile 91 to visit the International Trade Centre’s Ready Salone Digital and Smart Agriculture Programme at the Central University, implemented in partnership with the Ministries of Youth Affairs, Communications, Technology and Innovation, and Trade and Industry.