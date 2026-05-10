Sixty five years of Sierra Leone’s independence – who benefitted?

Basita Michael: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 May 2026:

I wasn’t born in the 60s but sometimes I wish I was, if only to understand more closely the hopes that accompanied our independence. But even from where I stand, one thing is clear: for 65 years, the system has worked remarkably well.

Just not for ordinary citizens – only for those in power.

And perhaps more unsettling is that it continues to work, because in many ways, we have made it workable.

Through silence when we should question.

Through loyalty when we should demand accountability.

Through resignation when we should insist on change.

Through indifference when it doesn’t affect us.

Through fear, when, as believers, we ought to know that the Almighty is in control.

So the next time we look back and say the system is not working, we should be honest: it is working, exactly as it was meant to, for those in power, their friends, their relatives, and their cronies.

And it will keep working for another 65 years, unless we begin to stand up for what is right for our country, even when it is not in our personal interest.