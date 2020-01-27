US National Basketball Association reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 January 2020:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, issued a statement Sunday, regarding the world’s most successful and celebrated basketball player – Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in California yesterday, along with his 13 year old daughter and six others.

Forty-one years old Kobe Bryant and his daughter were on their way to a basketball match in which his daughter was to have played, and with Kobe as their team coach, when the helicopter crashed. This is what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said:

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning.

“He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals.

But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability.

“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

