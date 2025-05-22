We need concerted efforts to fight Mpox in Sierra Leone

Dr Ibrahim Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 May 2025:

As a proud and committed member of the All People’s Congress (APC) Party, I wish to respectfully address my fellow aspirants, party stalwarts, grassroots supporters, and the people of Sierra Leone at this critical juncture in our party’s journey.

Our great APC has weathered many storms throughout its storied history. It has always emerged stronger through unity, dialogue, and a common sense of purpose. Today, however, we are faced with a growing wave of internal tension that threatens the very core of our party.

This is not the time for discord or division. This is the time for us to stand together, shoulder to shoulder, and remember that our common enemy is not within our ranks, but the numerous challenges facing the people of Sierra Leone, that we all want to address.

As an aspirant for the leadership of this noble party, I firmly believe that competition should never breed enmity. Rather, it should foster innovation, vision, and mutual respect.

We must also remember that a divided APC cannot stand strong in the face of national expectations. The people are watching. Our supporters are waiting.

Sierra Leone deserves a cohesive, visionary, and disciplined opposition ready to lead with integrity and purpose.

I therefore encourage each of us to put the interest of the APC and the people of Sierra Leone above personal ambition.

Let us engage in constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement. Let us unite, not just in rhetoric, but in action, guided by our shared values, our common heritage, and our collective aspirations.

In this moment of political reflection, I am also deeply concerned by the recent upsurge in Mpox (Monkeypox) cases across the country. The health and safety of our citizens must be a national priority. We cannot stand idly by while communities suffer due to limited awareness and inadequate response measures.

As part of my commitment to public service and social responsibility, I am pledging financial support to the party (details will be discussed with the executive) to launch a nationwide sensitisation campaign on Mpox.

This campaign will focus on community education and prevention strategies. I call on all APC members, fellow aspirants, civil society actors, and citizens of goodwill to join hands in this urgent public health effort.

Together, we can heal, unite, and build.

Let us come together for a stronger APC and a healthier Sierra Leone.

About the author

Dr Ibrahim Bangura is a Flagbearer Aspirant of the opposition All Peoples Congress party (APC)