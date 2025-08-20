When progress leaves people behind – Op ed

Pa Baimba Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 August 2025:

Development is not just an economic issue; “it is also about how power and social differences are organised and managed for the benefit of all… To talk meaningfully about development is to talk about democracy and social cohesion,” writes Yusuf Bangura in his collection of critical essays, ‘Development, Democracy and Cohesion’, which offers deep insights on Sierra Leone and the wider African context.

Bangura reminds us that true development depends on how societies are governed and how differences are managed. It goes far beyond “money and projects”; it is equally about justice, inclusion, and equity.

To speak seriously about development is to speak about governance, inclusion, democracy, justice, and unity. Economic growth without democracy and cohesion is like a house built on weak foundations.

Leaders must embrace development as a holistic project, one that combines prosperity with fairness and togetherness. A cohesive society is one that reduces conflict, strengthens resilience, and inspires citizens to work collectively for the common good.

Without cohesion, development remains fragile

Democracy, in this sense, extends beyond the ballot box. It requires citizens participation, demands accountability, and ensures equal voice in decision-making.

Without democratic practices, development risks becoming an elite-driven pursuit, benefitting only a few whiles excluding the majority.

Democracy ensures that resources, opportunities, and policies reflect the needs and aspirations of the wider population.

The above directly speaks to Sierra Leone’s experience, where periods of economic growth have often been undermined by weak governance, exclusion, and social divisions.

Today, the challenge remains to build inclusive institutions, foster national unity, and ensure that the benefits of growth reach all citizens.

Only by combining prosperity with fairness and social solidarity can we truly achieve the stable and holistic development Bangura envisions.