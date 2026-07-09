Will former President of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma ever return home?

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 09 July 2026:

Few political questions generate as much public debate in Sierra Leone today as the future of former president Ernest Bai Koroma.

Since leaving the country to receive “medical treatment” abroad, Koroma has remained at the centre of national political discourse.

His absence has fuelled endless speculation in recent times, especially following the passing of the APC chairman.

The question many supporters and critics continue to ask is weather Ernest Bai Koroma will ever return home. The answer not so simple.

Koroma remains one of the most influential political figures. Having served as president from 2007 to 2018, many believe he still commands loyalty within sections of the opposition and remains an important symbol for many APC supporters.

Praised by supporters for infrastructure development and criticised by opponents over governance issues, Koroma continues to shape national debate.

His absence from the country has therefore created both political and emotional significance.

Koroma’s departure came against the backdrop of legal proceedings connected to allegations surrounding the failed events of November 26, 2023.

Although he was granted permission to travel to Nigeria, questions remain about what his eventual return could mean within the context of the country’s legal process.

Supporters argue that every citizen deserves due process and should not be judged outside the courts. Critics maintain that accountability should apply equally to all public officials, regardless of their former status.

These competing perspectives continue to shape public opinion.

Beyond politics lies another reality. Ernest Bai Koroma is a Sierra Leonean whose family, political history and personal identity are deeply rooted in the country.

For any former Head of State, prolonged absence from home carries emotional, personal and historical weight.

Supporters frequently express hope that he will eventually return once circumstances permit.

Others believe any decision will ultimately depend on his health, legal considerations and broader political developments.

Others argue that a return by Koroma would undoubtedly reshape the country’s political landscape.

Within the APC, his presence could influence debates about party unity, succession and future electoral strategy.

For the government, it would likely renew public attention on ongoing legal and governance issues.

For ordinary citizens, it could become another defining moment in the country’s evolving democratic journey.

Conversely, an extended stay abroad would inevitably accelerate the emergence of a new generation of political leadership within the APC and further shift the country’s political dynamics.

Across Africa, several former presidents have spent extended periods outside their home countries due to health concerns, legal proceedings or political tensions before eventually returning.

Others have chosen to remain abroad permanently. Each case has been shaped by its own unique legal, political and personal circumstances, making comparisons difficult.

Whether Ernest Bai Koroma returns next month, next year or at some later stage remains uncertain.

What is certain is that his future continues to matter to Sierra Leone’s political conversation.

His return, or continued absence, will have implications not only for his supporters and his party but also for the country’s broader democratic and legal institutions.

Ultimately, the question is not simply whether Ernest Bai Koroma will come home again.

It is whether Sierra Leone’s political and legal environment will provide the conditions under which that return can take place in a manner that respects the rule of law, safeguards justice, and contributes to national stability.

Until then, the speculation will continue, and one of Sierra Leone’s most enduring political figures will remain the subject of one of the nation’s most frequently asked political questions.

It is understood that MPs in the parliament of Sierra Leone will be debating and taking a vote on whether the former president should be allowed to return home.

Parliament will also decide whether treason charges agaisnt the former president will be dropped, as a condition for his return home.