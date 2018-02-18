He died doing what he loved best – his journalist job

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 February 2018

As the sad and tragic news of the death of one of Sierra Leone’s finest journalists – Sheik Unisa Thoronka spread across social media this afternoon, there was consternation, shock and disbelief. Sheik Thoronka died doing the job he loved best.

According to reports, Sheik was in a convoy of vehicles travelling to Kabala along with his fellow journalists – Aruna Turay and others from FM98.1, Standard Times/Star TV, AYV Media Empire, and Global Times where Sheik was a dedicated journalist.

They were on their way to report on the ruling APC campaign in Kabala, which was to take place today Sunday, when the vehicle in which Sheik was travelling, went over one of the ridges on the highway and somersaulted.

Sadly, Sheik did not survive the accident. His injured colleagues were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

The remains of Sheik has been transported to Freetown for burial tomorrow Monday, 19 February.

The Executive of the Sierra Leone Parliamentary Press Gallery has issued a statement, saying that “it regrets to announce the death of its member, Sheik Unisa Thoronka of the Global Times newspaper. He lost his life in a road accident while traveling to Kabala on a media coverage.

“We want to cease this opportunity to express our sympathy to the bereaved family of the Late S U Thoronka. May his departed soul rest in perpetual peace. In his statement of grief, the president of Sierra Leone Parliamentary Press Gallery, Hassan Y. Koroma said Sheik Unisa Thoronka was a reservoir of knowledge , a hardworking and dedicated member of the gallery. “Today, we mourn a brother, father, uncle and grandfather whose passion for journalism is above the anticipated margin,” President Hassan Y. Koroma said.

“Therefore, members of the Parliamentary Gallery are hereby informed that, the remains of the late man will be laid to rest tomorrow, Monday at the Macaulay Street cemetery immediately after the 4:00 Muslim prayers. We thank you all for your usual corporations.”

John Baimba Sesay – a former journalist who had worked with Sheik said: “Sheik Unisa Thoronka I came to know when I joined For Di People newspaper.

“At the time Paul Kamara was serving jail term as a prisoner of conscience. Thoronka, Moses Kargbo, Alpha Bedor, Yansaneh and others were working hard to get the paper out. All I can say, that was a great team and I learned a lot in journalism joining them.

“Thoronka’s passing away is shocking. He had been a great contributor to several online forums. I am broken literally for death has done the most unexpected thing at this time. Sad. May his soul rest in peace.”

