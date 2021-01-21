867 people died in road traffic accidents in Sierra Leone in 2020

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 January 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) yesterday Wednesday, published its Annual Road Crash Data for the year 2020 at its headquarters in Freetown.

Presenting the alarming data on the number of people who died last year in road accidents, Research and Development Manager – Mr. Ambrose Tucker said that a total of 867 people died in 2020 out of a total of 2,763 accidents.

He added that out of these, 501 were adult male, 334 were adult female and 32 were children.

Mr. Tucker also said that a total of 770 people were seriously injured while 834 suffered slight injuries from those accidents in 2020.

Tucker noted that in 2019, 519 people including children lost their lives in road accidents, compared to 867 reported last year.

In another development, the Ministry of Transport and Aviation on Tuesday, held a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Information and Communications, the National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM), representatives of telecommunications companies and utility companies in Freetown to inform service providers about the ‘Integrated Resilient Urban Mobility Project (IRUMP)’ and how the delivery of the project will impact their work, and their role in the implementation of the project.

The team from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation stated that the project is aimed at modernizing transportation in Freetown by transforming traffic routes, improve infrastructure and vehicles plying the roads across the city.

They explained that the project will cover roads from Jui to the Central Bus Station; and construct a second bus station with market and transit transport terminal at Lumley, which should help reduce traffic in those areas.

The main purpose of the meeting with the Ministry of Information and telecommunication companies was to identify the locations of various utility poles and cables, in order to avoid damage and for the companies to come up with budget for relocation of property from the project sites.

A telecommunication company representative said that the move will have significant impact on them as most of their cables are on the routes in question, and any damage to cables will leave many people, if not the whole country disconnected, especially if international gateways are affected.

It was agreed that all concerned stakeholders will work together in partnership to avoid chaos.

The IRUMP is a World Bank sponsored project that aims at transforming Freetown from a congested vehicle-oriented city to a resilient people-oriented city that will improve the quality of life for all.

