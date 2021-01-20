ACC 2020 performance in focus  

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 January 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), has published information about its performance in 2020 in a document showing the work of the ACC. The infographics include statistics of cases reported and investigated, referrals, prosecutions, convictions, and recoveries made, and what to look forward to in 2021. Take a look:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...