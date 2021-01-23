A big boost for Sierra Leone’s farming and agricultural capability

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 January 2021:

The government of Sierra Leone has imported 2,410 agricultural equipment and 410 tractors for the 2021 national planting season. Last Thursday, President Bio visited the Ministry of Agriculture’s Central Storage facility in Kissy, east of the capital Freetown, where he inspected the range of machinery and equipment that could give hope to thousands of farmers across the country, if distributed equitably and rationally.

In the 2018 New Direction Manifesto of the SLPP, the President emphasised that the overall goal of his government’s agriculture policy is to sustain and diversify the production of food, increase investment in agriculture, develop and implement mechanised commercial farming to transform the traditional subsistence agricultural sector.

At the inspection, President Bio said his visit was to show that his government is serious about improving the agricultural sector, and providing the enabling environment for farmers to exhibit and discover their true potentials.

“There has been constant grumbling about the lack of mechanisation in farming over the years. With these machines, it is now left with us as a country to effectively utilise them to increase agricultural productivity for the years ahead,” he noted.

The Acting Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security, Dr Abubakar Karim, said that all the 410 tractors and 2,410 farming equipment will be distributed across the country by next week, to ensure that farmers are ready for the 2021 planting season.

