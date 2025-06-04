A PARENT FOR ALL SEASONS (Weathering Family Challenges & Raising Champions) – new book by Sierra Leonean author, Avril Bunton-Williams

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 04 June 2025:

Sierra Leonean-born creative entrepreneur, speaker, coach and podcast host, Avril Bunton-Williams, has released her inspiring debut book, A Parent for All Seasons — a deeply heartfelt and empowering guide for those raising children through life’s ever-changing seasons.

Rooted in Christian values and enriched by Avril’s personal journey as a parent, this book invites readers into a powerful framework that embraces parenting not only as a responsibility, but as a sacred opportunity for growth — both for parent and child. It speaks to parents, carers, mentors, and anyone involved in shaping the next generation.

You don’t have to be a parent for this book to resonate — you only need the desire to grow, to guide, and to make lasting impact in your own life and the lives of others.

Structured around four meaningful “seasons” — from early childhood through to young adulthood, A Parent for All Seasons offers practical insight, spiritual nourishment, and emotional encouragement at every stage.

Avril’s voice is warm, honest, and relatable, drawing from the real-life experiences of single parenting, healing, faith, and legacy-building.

From lessons on love, boundaries and resilience, to reflections on self-mastery and emotional intelligence, this book isn’t just a parenting guide; it’s a life-affirming companion. It is an invitation to thrive alongside your children, with purpose and grace.

Avril is currently delivering talks and workshops across the UK, and she is passionate about bringing these sessions to schools and communities in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in the near future. These events are designed to spark powerful conversations around self-mastery, emotional intelligence, parenting through change, confidence-building, and raising young people with vision, clarity and compassion.

Whether for parents, students, teachers, or women’s groups, her workshops are dynamic, uplifting, and deeply impactful.

Introducing THE BRUILT PODCAST

As part of her expanding creative and legacy-driven platform, Avril Bunton-Williams has also launched THE BRUILT PODCAST, a dynamic audio and video series amplifying authentic stories of transformation, legacy, and purpose from entrepreneurs, creatives, professionals and change-makers.

Rooted in the BRUILT philosophy of breaking and rebuilding, the podcast is a platform for meaningful conversations that inspire growth, healing, and self-mastery.

With each episode, Avril draws out powerful life lessons that resonate across borders and backgrounds — including voices from the diaspora and the African continent.

Through this podcast, she hopes to spotlight untold stories, preserve wisdom, and inspire a new generation of thinkers, dreamers, and builders in Sierra Leone and beyond.

Take a look at whats on offer:

https://bruilt.com/podcast

About the Author

Avril Bunton-Williams is the founder of THE BRUILT STUDIOS — the creative heart of the BRUILT brand. A multidisciplinary hub for purpose-driven ventures, Bruilt Studios brings together all her creative and transformational work, including:

BRUILT GROWTH CLUB (personal growth & workshops)

THE BRUILT PODCAST (featuring legacy-led stories from global creatives, leaders & entrepreneurs)

BRUILT CONCIERGE (a lifestyle & business support service for creatives and high-performing individuals).

She is also the creator of Life Dashboard Pro, a 12-pillar personal development framework used in her coaching and school programmes.

Get your copy of the book here:

A Parent for All Seasons is currently available via direct purchase to Avril’s personal network before its upcoming Amazon release. Click the link below to get your copy:

https://bruilt.com/my-book

For interviews, bookings, or sponsorship opportunities (including donating copies to schools or communities), please contact:

hello@bruilt.com

https://bruilt.com/school-programmes