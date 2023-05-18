A tale of two Mayoral candidates:  Freetown won’t gamble with Gento as Aki-Sawyer is proven – Op ed

Dr Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 May 2023:

In the bustling city of Freetown, two prominent figures vie for the mayoral seat, each bringing their unique background and vision for the future. Madam Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the former mayor of Freetown under the APC, has garnered widespread acclaim for her transformative leadership.

In contrast, Mohamed Gento Kamara, a contractor and CEO of Gento Group of Companies, presents an alternative choice under the SLPP banner. As we assess the qualifications of these candidates, it becomes evident that Madam Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr is the fittest for the mayoral position, owing to her exceptional track record and unwavering dedication to the city’s progress.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr has demonstrated a remarkable ability to envision and execute initiatives that positively impact Freetown. During her previous tenure, she spearheaded innovative projects aimed at tackling key urban challenges, such as improving waste management, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting sustainable urban development.

Her vision for a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Freetown has captured the imagination of many citizens and garnered international recognition.

Madam Aki-Sawyerr’s accomplishments as mayor are undeniable. She successfully implemented the “Transform Freetown” initiative, which revitalized the city’s infrastructure and improved the quality of life for residents. Under her leadership, Freetown witnessed significant advancements in waste management, with the establishment of a citywide waste collection system that has effectively reduced pollution and improved sanitation. Her dedication to addressing the needs of vulnerable communities through social interventions further showcases her commitment to inclusive governance.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr’s ability to collaborate and build partnerships has been instrumental in the city’s progress. She has actively engaged with national and international stakeholders, forging alliances that bring expertise and resources to Freetown. By fostering a collaborative environment, she ensures that the city’s development is not limited to her own efforts but encompasses a broader collective vision.

Madam Aki-Sawyerr has consistently emphasized financial accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

She has been summoned multiple times to various institutions such as the Court, ACC, CID, and Parliament due to allegations of corruption and violence. Many view this as blatant intimidation.

Despite these accusations, Aki-Sawyer maintains her innocence and continues to perform her duties effectively.

Her commitment to good governance and integrity has resulted in increased trust and confidence from both citizens and investors. Through her leadership, Freetown has witnessed prudent financial management and responsible allocation of resources, which are crucial for sustainable development.

While Mohamed Gento Kamara, the CEO of Gento Group of Companies, may bring valuable business experience to the table, it is clear that Madam Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr’s exceptional leadership and proven track record make her the fittest candidate for the mayoral seat in Freetown.

Mohamed Gento Kamara is seen as unfit for the job. He struggles to articulate his plans for the city clearly, lacking a well-defined pathway for his proposed initiatives.

Aki-Sawyerr’s visionary approach, demonstrated achievements, collaborative mindset, and commitment to financial accountability showcase her as a leader who understands the city’s challenges and has the capacity to continue driving positive change.

By re-electing Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Freetown can build upon the foundation of progress she has laid, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for all its residents.

