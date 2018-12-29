ACC hands over Le 7.5 Billion of public funds stolen by officials to president Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 December 2018:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner – Mr Francis Ben Kaifala, this week handed-in a cheque for over Seven Billion Five Hundred and Seventy-Eight Million Leones to president Julius Maada Bio at State House, after several public officials agreed to settle their corruption cases out of court.

Deputy Commissioner of the ACC – Shollay Davies, said it is customary practice for the Commission to hand-over to the President, funds recovered from corrupt individuals for transfer to the government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund, in line with Section 139 of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Mr Davies said that the ACC under the leadership of Francis Ben Kaifala, has increased the recovery of stolen funds by 801%, since the review of the ACC Act in 2008 by the Koroma government.

Based on agreements already made with corruption suspects, the Commission is expected to recover a further Le 5,000,000,000 (Five Billion Leones) and over $ 700,000 (Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars) in the next six months, he said.

She said that, this marks a new era of good public financial governance in Sierra Leone, and noted that the fight against corruption in the country is beginning to improve, and setting the momentum for the Commissions of Inquiry.

Receiving the cheque, president Bio said he is extremely pleased with the efforts by the ACC to end corruption in the country. He spoke about the relentless work being done by the ACC in providing hope that the country is moving in the right direction.

The president said that the funds recovered by the ACC will be used to construct a national medical diagnosis centre of excellence for all Sierra Leoneans.

“Apart from the hospital, we will use monies recovered to build a new office for the ACC that will be symbolic. Going into the New Year, I have reasons to smile because you are delivering on my promise to fight corruption. I am extremely happy for you. This is a new Sierra Leone and we are heading for a beautiful destination,” said president Bio.

