ACC indicts director of surveys and lands on corruption offence

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 March 2019:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last Saturday, 27th March 2019, charged the country’s Director of Surveys and Lands at the Ministry of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment – with one count of Abuse of Office contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008.

Mr. Christian Harold Abioseh Pratt has been indicted for using his office to improperly confer an advantage to a non-deserving person.

According to the particulars of offence cited by the ACC, the offence was committed by Christian Harold Abioseh Pratt between the 1st July 2017 and the 18th July 2017.

It is alleged that Pratt improperly conferred an advantage on Martin Torto – alias Junior Bio, by instructing and authorising one Abu Bakarr Magid-Sesay to prepare a report unlawfully and conferring beneficial interest in State land on Martin Torto – alias Junior Bio.

Christian Harold Abioseh Pratt is expected to make his first appearance at the High Court of Sierra Leone in Freetown on 10th April, 2019.

