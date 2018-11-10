Africa Investment Forum tilting the tide of investments into Africa

Sierra leone Telegraph: 10 November 2018:

The Africa Investment Forum which started on November 7 ended yesterday Friday, 9th November 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. The game changing event, aimed at attracting multi-billion-dollar deals across the continent, is expected to usher in a new era for Africa’s investment landscape.

Regional and global investors and institutional investors, private sector leaders, prominent government officials, and representatives of State converged in South Africa, for what was billed as an unprecedented gathering to mobilize and crowd in global investment capital for the continent’s ambitious development agenda.

Dubbed by the African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina as the “collective deal of the century for investment in and the development of Africa,” the forum focused on advancing projects to bankable stages, raising capital and accelerating the financial closure of deals.

“This is the beginning of a new conversation, a new way of doing things,” Victor Oladokun, the African Development Bank Director of Communications told reporters, a day before the Forum kicked off.

South African Deputy Director of the National Treasury Vuyelwa Vumendlini said the Africa Investment Forum provides a continental complement to the country’s recent investment forum which successfully attracted more than 200 Billion Rand in investments.

The Government of South Africa, the African Development Bank and several multi-lateral development partners hosted the Forum which is now expected to become a key springboard for investment and an annual event.

Global financial institutions such as Africa Finance Corporation, Development Bank of South Africa, Africa 50, Afreximbank, European Investment Bank, Trade and Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank, have come together to form solid strategic alliances around this new venture.

The Africa Investment Forum, is a unique platform where already curated projects, advanced and de-risked and are brought in front of investors.

This innovative partnership of key global and continental players will focus on transactions and deals, Oladokun said.

Between US $130-170 billion a year is needed to finance infrastructure for Africa’s growing population, according to the African Development Bank’s Economic Outlook 2018.

While global assets under management amount to an estimated US$131 trillion dollars, most of that is not invested in Africa; even one percent of that could provide the investment gap Africa needs.

“There is an urgent need to close the gap and for that to happen it has to be business unusual. This is the first and biggest African investment market place, nothing like this has even been done before,” Oladokun, told reporters.

Guateng Province officials and government representatives in attendance included Muzi Mathema, of Guateng Growth and Development Agency, Ms Vuli Vumendlini, Deputy Director of the Nationa Treasury and Ayanda Holo, Director of Media engagement for the South African government. African Development Bank Executive Director Mmakgoshi Lekhethe was also in attendance.

Ronnie Ntuli, Executive Chairman Thelo, described the Forum as “a unique opportunity for Africans to partner with global capacity and the private sector. “It is an investor market…where all these partners converge to take advantage of tremendous opportunities,” he said.

African businesses are rapidly growing in number and sophistication, presenting excellent investment opportunities with relatively high returns, but the challenge of positioning themselves for consideration in front of institutional investors and global corporates remains.

The Forum has curated a total pipeline of 230 projects worth over US$208 billion spanning several sectors – energy, infrastructure, transport and utilities, industry, agriculture, ICT and Telecoms, water and sanitation and health and education.

Twenty-eight boardroom sessions curated, screened and ensured the projects are bankable and reach financial close. A total of 61 deals estimated at more than US$40 billion were featured in Boardroom Sessions, while another US$28 billion worth of deals were showcased to investors at a marketplace Gallery Walk.

The Forum included a co-guarantee platform that developed and deployed innovative instruments to de-risk private sector investments at scale, thus boosting investor confidence.

Discussions were focused on specific projects, sectors, investors, and themes. Others had country or regional focus. Co-financing and collaborations between investors played a key focus area at the event.

The inaugural Africa Investment Forum featured a session on Championing Investments− an investment conversation with African Heads of State highlighting concrete and transformative actions for a new business landscape in Africa, including collective efforts to facilitate private investments.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

