Africa – which way now?

The Great Sayedna: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 December 2020:

For countless decades, political scientists, pundits and ideologists that are well versed on subjects relating to ethical ideals, principles and doctrines affiliated with a class or a large group of people have been pondering over the best ways our societies must function and be organized, and the most appealing, uncomplicated ways to achieve such an admirable goal.

And strangely, as ideas were being exchanged by men and women of different cultures and social status from across the globe, African intellectuals stood aloof, watched in silence and did nothing, waiting for the end results of the keen efforts of others.

It will surprise you to know that one of the biggest advocates for Democracy world-wide is a successful ice cream company “Ben and Jerrys ” worth hundreds of millions of dollars who strongly believes without Democracy there is no hope for a safer, better and prosperous world.

Their efforts in using their staggering revenues and success to exert a positive influence on political institutions in the United States is all a calculated attempt to help fix a broken, crumbling democracy that is seen by many as neglecting much needed social programs and leaving millions behind languishing in poverty and despair.

So, despite the loud trumpets being blown from rooftops about the advantages of Democracy as the most credible form of governance, its shortcomings and weaknesses can be visibly seen all over the world in countries like Norway, Germany, France, Switzerland and the UK that are considered a true reflection of what any vibrant Democracy should look like in its finest forms.

But many people would agree that’s just one view of a shiny coin with two sides. Now let’s flip it over and examine the other side. It is a known fact that many academics and thinkers have firmly resolved themselves into accepting the popular opinion that Communism and socialism are strongly associated with China and Russia, names that are synonymous with oppression, abuse and maltreatment.

But the most ardent advocates of Communism have argued that it can mobilize resources more quickly, effectively create industrial power and is also a great enabler of government in its earnest desire to executive massive projects in record breaking time without interruption and unnecessary delays.

But critics insist it is very far from a perfect system, and neither is it the enchanting utopia that Communist leaders are claiming it to be. Its disadvantages are countless, and they stand imposingly face to face with her advantages like a vigilant sentry in a war zone staring down an aggressive enemy. Freedom of speech is non-existent, efficiency and productivity are low and difficult because there are very little incentives and motivations to inspire workers towards improvement. And the saddest part of all -corruption and abuse of power are rampant and widespread.

And now after examining the two sides of the coin judiciously, let us all take a clear and impartial look at our own reflections in the still and serene waters of truth.

Most pragmatic Africans have openly confessed that they are being haunted by a troubling imagination that gave them no peace, even after asking this troubling question: “Why didn’t Mother Africa create her own unique, innovative political ideology for the progress and benefit of her people instead of borrowing that which belongs to others?”

Why don’t we have a style of governance that was hatched from our own ancient traditions and customs that suit us perfectly like a hand in a glove or like a key into its rightful padlock?

Why be mediocre and try and imitate the lofty achievements of others?

Are Africans not aware that imitation always come with limitations? Here we are a gullible and naive people, flying on wings of paper given to us by others instead of striving to strengthen that which existence has given us.

The truth of the matter is there is no fate but what we make for ourselves, no need for us to strive and adapt our charcoal black African lives to a Democracy that was founded in the faraway caves of Greece in Europe, which the Americans have now transformed into something more well-defined, self-assertive and substantive.

The Legendary Pan African Ghanaian leader Kwame Nkrumah once proudly said; “We face neither east nor west – we face forward.” Ingenious! Those are the prudent words of a visionary leader that understood that for Africa to be able to stand gallantly on her two feet and make sustainable progress on her own, she must first be brave enough to resist the influences of all external forces.

Now let us dive deeper again into the ocean of his timeless words; “The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.”

Brilliant! Gentlemen – this is where you loudly applaud – Gone for sure but not forgotten.

Someone out there – answer me, what were those superimposed influences Kwame Nkrumah was warning us about? Here’s your answer – the influences and predatory tendencies of Western Democracy and the self-seeking intrusion of the Communist and socialist East, of course.

Africa must no long stammer but find her true voice and muster the courage she needs to arise from her very deep slumber, so that she can create a system of governance across board that works effectively for the interests and benefits of her struggling people; or we will forever be regarded as nothing but poverty-stricken puppets controlled by the greedy, domineering Western and Eastern Powers.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...