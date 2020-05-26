Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum Awards 2020 call for nominations

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 May 2020:

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is pleased to announce the call for nominations for AWIEF Awards 2020.

This year marks the fourth edition of the highly-anticipated AWIEF Awards which serves as the premier platform to highlight achievements in women entrepreneurship across Africa.

AWIEF Awards are Africa’s top honours for female founders and entrepreneurs designed to recognise and celebrate their contribution to the growth of Africa’s economy.

This year a new award category, the Energy Entrepreneur Award, has been created to recognise excellence in the power, oil & gas, and renewable energy sector.

According to Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer, “AWIEF Awards is a recognition of excellence in female entrepreneurship across Africa and we have seen an exponential growth in both the quality and number of nominations over the three previous editions. We have an obligation, now more than ever, to recognise and showcase those women founders and entrepreneurs who are building solutions and driving change in the African economy.” (Photo above: L-R Genet Kebede – AWIEF Creative Industry Award winner 2019, Arunma Oteh – former VP & Treasurer, World Bank and Abby Ikomi, AWIEF Creative Industry Award Finalist 2019).

Past AWIEF Awards winners have included: Stella Okolie (Nigeria), Wendy Luhabe (South Africa), Jennifer Riria (Kenya), Soraya da Piedade (Angola); Temie Giwa-Tubosun (Nigeria); Caroline Pomeyie (Ghana).

Nominations can be submitted for the following eight (8) categories. Nominees can either be nominated by a third party or be self-nominated.

– Young Entrepreneur Award

– Tech Entrepreneur Award

– Agri Entrepreneur Award

– Creative Industry Award

– Energy Entrepreneur Award

– Social Entrepreneur Award

– Empowerment Award

– Lifetime Achievement Award

To submit nominations for the AWIEF Awards, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/2ZAO6TA

Nominations close on Tuesday, 30th June 2020 at 23:59 GMT.

Last year, the APO Group African Women in Media Award was launched to recognise the support of female journalists for African women’s entrepreneurship.

The call for entries for the 2020 edition of this prestigious award given each year by APO Group during the AWIEF Awards will be announced by APO Group at a later date.

www.AWIEForum.org

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...