Alpha Kanu officially leaves the APC for greener SLPP pastures

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 May 2023:

Former opposition APC strongman – Alpha Kanu, finally tendered his long-awaited letter of resignation last week to the APC party executives, after five years of promoting his politics of attrition and campaigning alongside President Bio against his APC party.

Alpha Kanu who is being characterised and demonised as a traitor by supporters of the APC, is from Port Loko – political northern heartland of the APC which is crucial to the opposition APC winning the forthcoming elections.

Kanu is credited to being responsible for Ernest Bai Koroma’s 2007 electoral victory as President of Sierra Leone, for which he was compensated by Ernest Bai Koroma to play a key role in the APC government as Presidential Adviser and Minister of Mines.

Accused of embezzling public funds by his critics, Alpha Kanu not surprisingly escaped the gaze of President Bio’s Commission of Inquiry into the mismanagement of public funds by the former APC government, as his critics put it – in return for insider information on the financial affairs of his former ministerial colleagues.

Welcoming Alpha Kanu to the SLPP, the wife of the president said: “Today we officially welcome AK11 former Spokesperson to former President Ernest Bia Koroma and a former Minister of Mines, Political Affairs and presidential adviser who is the Ferryman from the All People’s Congress to the Sierra Leone People’s Party. You are most welcome Sir.” (Photo above).

This is Alpha Kanu’s letter of resignation from the APC:

The Secretary General

All Peoples Congress (APC)

Old Railway Line

Brookfields, Freetown.

28th April 2023

Dear Sir,

LETTER OF IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION FROM APC

Let me assure you that I find no pleasure in writing you this letter. I have been forced by persistent unpleasant prevailing circumstances surrounding my continued membership of the All People’s Congress to write this letter.

I have been a sympathizer of the All Peoples Congress since 1962, a supporter since 1967 and an active member of the Party since 1991. A cumulative period of association with the Party spanning over 60 years.

In the years during the APC’s tenure in power in the period beginning September 2007 up to my quest for the highest position as the APC Party’s nominee for Presidential Candidate for the 2018 Presidential Elections, my relationship with members of the Executive has been a roller coaster.

In fact, after failing to be selected by the Party in October 2017 by the then Chairman of the Party, I was the only member of the Executive who was inexplicably removed from my position as National Publicity Secretary. Every other member were selected to retain their Executive positions.

Until this day, as I write this letter, the top hierarchy of the Party has always done everything possible to make me feel and know that I was not welcomed in any deliberations regarding the management of the Party.

I have therefore come to the conclusion that while my services to the Party are desirable, my engagement in APC party’s decision-making processes meets with an impenetrable ‘glass ceiling’ at all times.

With the age that I have now attained, my focus is to help, in my own little way, to move Sierra Leone forward in the area of political and socio-economic development for the benefit of our people. However this is an aspiration that I am not likely to fulfil if I continue my membership of the APC.

Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I today resign my membership of the APC party with immediate effect.

Yours faithfully,

Alhaji Alpha Bakarr Sahid Kanu, CRSL.

cc: The Chairman, APC

The Chairman, APPA

The Chairman, PPRC.