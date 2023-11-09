America’s flip-flopping over democracy in Sierra Leone raises questions

Kabs Kanu: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 November 2023:
Monday November 6 , 2023 was another very tragic day for democracy in Sierra Leone, as the U.S Ambassador to Sierra Leone – Bryan Hunt, who like his predecessor – David Reimer had raised the hopes of the Sierra Leonean people that America is going to help them fight to redeem democracy in their country, has now seemingly disappointed everybody, leaving a lot of people wondering what is actually going on.
The U. S became the darling of democracy – loving Sierra Leoneans, when it stood at the forefront along with other Western nations and the European Union ( EU) to publicly denounce the June 24, 2023 elections in Sierra Leone as a sham and a travesty and instantly took action against the Bio government, putting on hold the U.S $ 400 million Millennium Challenge Corporation ( MCC ) grant and also imposed travel restrictions on all officials who contributed to undermine democracy in Sierra Leone by rigging the June 24 elections.
Ambassador Reimer even boldly stated in a famous interview with Radio Democracy 98.1 that he did not congratulate Maada Bio because the election lacked transparency and credibility.
The U. S Secretary of State and the U. S Congress have also been publicly vocal in condemning the June 24 elections as fraudulent, putting joy in the hearts of all Sierra Leoneans that indeed, America, the beacon of democracy in the world, was on their side and even if they had no power to order a rerun were about to help institute measures that will ensure that the kind of disgraceful rigging seen on June 24 never happens again in Sierra Leone.
That is why it was shocking just three days ago, when the State House media reported that Maada Bio’s government had passed 10 of the 20 indicators in the MCC scorecard for 2024, including the crucial one on ensuring the democratic rights of the people, and that Ambassador Hunt himself had gone to State House to convey “the good new” to President Bio.
No Sierra Leonean needs to hate Maada Bio or the SLPP to know that the MCC result is as fake and fraudulent as the bogus degrees granted by Dominion University in Sierra Leone, which forced the government to shut down the degree mill.
How could the Bio government had passed scorecards in granting democratic rights when it was under local and international censure for perhaps one of the most blatant rigging of elections ever in the continent of Africa?
How could the MCC had given Bio a pass in democratic rights when his government has outlawed public demonstrations and mercilessly killed innocent Sierra Leoneans demonstrating for their rights?
Will anyone ever again take these MCC results seriously in Sierra Leone?
Stunned Sierra Leoneans immediately started asking what is going on and what kind of shady diplomatic shenanigan is the U. S playing. The U.S states that the MCC is an independent organization that is not under the control of the Federal government. That being so, what business does Ambassador Hunt have in acting as the bearer of the deceitful news to Maada Bio?
The MCC has its own office and people on the ground. They should have carried the fake MCC result to Bio, not Ambassador Hunt, if indeed the MCC is independent.
Ambassador Hunt’s action on Monday and his praises for Bio and even posing in photo ops with him clearly show U. S hypocrisy, duplicity and complicity in the clandestine operations of the MCC, a discredited institution that Sierra Leoneans had long flagged as being collaborators with Maada Bio in destroying democracy in Sierra Leone.
U. S foreign policy has always been under suspicion for its hypocritical nature. Neither the MCC nor Ambassador Hunt’s action on Monday exonerated the U. S and speaking here as a citizen of the U.S, I consider it a shame. I expect a lot from the United States of America, to say the least. We cannot in one breath be giving hope to the people of Sierra Leone and in another breath acting in a manner that suggests that we are engaged in hypocrisy and double standards.
It is still possible that the MCC might still not re-admit Bio into the MCC Compact in December until he proves his commitment to implementing all the reforms about to be suggested by the tripartite committee to be set up after the internationally mediated post-election dialogue between the ruling SLPP and the opposition APC. That is not the concern of the many Sierra Leoneans I have spoken to about this matter. Their worry is that the MCC’s falsified scorecards and the mixed messages from the U.S will embolden Maada Bio to commit worse atrocities including curtailing democratic and human rights, as well as the rule of law. And this will be a tragedy of calamitous proportions to the country.
It is most probably you that need to be healed, Mr Sam Koineh. Healed from that dubious and phoney sense of logic and optimism of yours that holds that there is a ‘process’ of national self-redemption and progress under way in Bio’s Sierra Leone and that that process should be trusted.
Kabs Kanu, Santhkie Sorie and I have no time for such faulty logic and misplaced optimism, which are in essence an exercise in self-delusion, praise singing, hero-worshipping and kowtowing to the powers that be.
We eschew hypocrisy and facile optimism. We look at the political, social and economic realities of our country in the face and call them as they are.
We do not beatify, nay deify leaders known for killing our fellow compatriots and for bastardising our democracy in the service of their egregious desire to remain in power.
Our stance has a name. It is called integrity.
Sam Koineh , how can somebody have a positive mindset in the midst of turmoil that can be addressed from different angles? Do you happen to be aware of what has brought us to this exchange, which could amass some heat? Do you candidly think of the kind of Sierra Leone in which your children and grandchildren will live in? Do you get pleasure out of a political climate in which you could be killed for just saying I DISAGREE ? What would you do if a straw presented itself at the moment of drowning and leaving your loved ones behind?
Unless ,in our diverse ways, we stand up for a clean political system where every individual’s vote is made to count, the two major political parties (SLPP and APC) will ensure that the next sixty three years will follow the path of the last sixty three to make it a total of one hundred and sixty six years since independence. I don’t know how old you are Sam, but do you think you will be around for the next sixty plus years? I doubt it, therefore fight for your descendants , and encourage anyone who shows signs of willingness to help whenever and wherever you may find them. It may mean jumping into the bed with the devil for a little while.
If the United States and the rest of the Western world are willing and ready to help us develop an enviable and unblemished democracy we should embrace them selfishly. Leaving things in the hands of SLPP and APC should not come within the circumference of our thinking, they have been a hopeless case for nearly sixty three years. Let us yank ourselves from their grip and start thinking objectively to show them that we are not mentally retarded although we may be stupid. Kabs Kanu, Dauda Yillah and myself are just showing signs of life in the head in our bottomless patriotism.
Gel, you certainly come across as someone with a positive mindset and integrity.I wish self-aclaimed journalists like Kabs Kanu, Mr. Dauda Yillah and Santhkie Sorie would spare time to read your short comment,and be healed.
Kabs Kanu, I am really disappointed in you that, with all your education and experience in journalism that you nursed any hope that USA, the IMF, the World Bank or the European Union, champions of colonialism, mean any good for Sierra Leone. Wake up, Mr Kanu, stop deceiving yourself, read a few articles about how America, and the west had and continue to mess up the geopolitics and the economic progress of the African continent. Allow me to reference the west’s role in the current suffering of our brothers in the Congo region as well as the dangerous double standards America is playing in the Gaza- Israel conflict. America is the greatest weapon manufacturer in the world and is partly surviving from the proceeds of the sale of weapons both to the Palestinians and the Israelis. Please do not bring America into our political equation because what can be amicably resolved by us between the SLPP and the APC would escalate into a quagmire.
It seems to me that Kabs Kanu is justified in bringing ‘America into our political equation’. Is it not the case that the person who pays the piper calls the tune? Can the APC and SLPP call that tune when you consider that for the best part of the sixty-two years or so that they have collectively held the reins of power, they have lacked the imaginativeness and resourcefulness needed to create a thriving, largely self-reliant economy and a united and cohesive society? Has Sierra Leone not been all these years an ethno-regionally fractured, fissured and fragmented and violently undemocratic polity, chronically tottering along on the wheels of a rickety begging bowl economic engine, which is all that the APC-SLPP duopolistic rule has been able to offer?
Mr. Yillah, it appears you are of the same negative mindset like Mr. Kanu. We may be struggling to get back on our feet, but the only true solution has to come from within, not to hope that we sit on our loins and expect that external forces like the USA, the European Union or whatever,are the panacea. It is helpful to NOT write or talk, impulsively but do so with logic and optimism so you can see the bright side of things. We are not yet at our desired destination, but we are not going to abandon the journey because it is difficult. Like Rwanda, South Africa and Kenya, we will get on the right tract to socio-economic recovery and development. Trust the process and be healed.
Well, Mr Sam Koineh, bringing the West into Sierra Leone’s ‘political equation’ is prompted by the fact that the two main parties that have governed the country for the best part of the six decades that it has been politically independent, have done precisely nothing more than ‘sit on their loins’, content, as it were, with holding out begging bowls for sustenance to the USA, Britain and the European Union. Is it any surprise then for the West to feel entitled, empowered and emboldened to claim the moral high ground and assume a political pedagogical role, telling us how to run our country? To my mind, it is more than time that both the APC and SLPP grew up, ditched their abhorrent begging bowl national economic strategy and came up with homegrown answers to our problems. I hope that the Panafricanist that you claim to be will agree with me on this point.
Kabs Kanu has forcefully expressed the feelings of the majority of Sierra Leoneans, vis-a-vis, the conflicting messages coming from Washington through Ambassador Hunt. But I would contend that we waited for the backbone of democracy ( The U.S) to crack over the issue of Sierra Leone for any ultimate declaration to be made. Henceforth all true Sierra Leoneans should become alert to see whether the mighty United States is ready to soil its reputation over diminutive Bio.
A key indication that Bio is not intelligent enough to take the Americans on the blind side was the statement of Ambassador Hunt that a decision had not yet been made regarding the inclusion of Sierra Leone in the next round of the Millennium Challenge. Besides the Ambassador did not utter a word about the withheld $400+m because of the fraudulent general elections conducted by Bio. Fearing embarrassment in front of cameras Bio did not bring up the subject either.
A pass of 10 out of 20 is a borderline pass; it’s even within the realm of possibilities that the score was well below that, but within the bounds of propriety and diplomatic etiquette the Ambassador urged his Government to allow him to make the score respectable, hence the absence of the immediate decision to include Sierra Leone in the next round commencing in December.
The deafening silence of the EU may well be that the Americans are speaking on their behalf, they like the sight of Bio engaging in a dog fight with them without knowing where the trigger is.
“What Is Going On?” Some Are Asking.
Maybe SPIRITUALLY The ‘Gods’ Of U.S. DEMOCRACY And HYPOCRISY Are About To DENOUNCE And RENOUNCE Their DEMOCRACY And HYPOCRISY …
You are the only Sierra Leonean with so much hate for President Bio and the SLPP.
America is not gullible and their Ambassador is not seeking political affirmation from any politically party in Sierra Leone for them to come up with what the MCC has scored pass mark for President Bio. The MCC is an independent organization that is not under the control of the Federal government so your assertions are baseless.
Well done President Bio and God Bless the Republic of Sierra Leone!