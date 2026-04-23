Amid global shipping volatility, Milano by Danube to unveil “Global Direct” model for African partners

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 April 2026:

As shipping disruption continues to pressure delivery timelines, freight costs and supply continuity, Milano by Danube will unveil its Global Direct model at this year’s Canton Fair.

Designed to reduce reliance on disrupted transit routes, the new fulfilment approach is aimed at supporting Milano by Danube’s international partner network.

The company says Sierra Leone is among its key African markets, where it works through suppliers who resell its products as part of its broader distribution network on the continent.

Under the model, orders placed at the fair will be fulfilled directly from Milano by Danube’s distribution centres in the Far East to partner destinations worldwide.

The company says the approach is intended to support faster delivery, better price stability and uninterrupted supply.

Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano, said the model is intended to help partners navigate ongoing logistics disruption by reducing intermediary transit points and avoiding congested shipping lanes.

Milano by Danube will exhibit at Booths E23 and E24, Hall 10.1.