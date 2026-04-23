International community including UK and Germany call on Sierra Leone government and opposition to implement eight-point peace and unity agreement

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 April 2026:

As confidence and trust between the government of Sierra Leone and the country’s main opposition APC party continue to remain in short supply, the international community – including UK and Germany, have once again stepped in, calling on the Sierra Leone government and the opposition APC to implement the eight-point peace and unity agreement signed by the ECOWAS, UN and Commonwealth mission in Freetown last week.

Writing in a published statement yesterday, the international community in Sierra Leone, said: “The Embassies and High Commissions of Germany, Ghana, Iceland, Ireland, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, welcome the press statement issued by the ECOWAS–UNOWAS–Commonwealth (International Moral Guarantors) Joint Assessment Mission to Sierra Leone (20 April 2026) and commend the Government of Sierra Leone, the APC party and other stakeholders for agreeing to advance the implementation of the Agreement for National Unity and the Tripartite Committee Recommendations.

“We urge all stakeholders to implement the eight-point agreement within the proposed timelines, and as friends of Sierra Leone, we remain committed to supporting government and all stakeholders in their efforts to strengthen participatory democracy and inclusive governance for the peace and prosperity of the people of Sierra Leone.”

There are strong suspicions President Bio and his government may renege on key electoral reforms, including the formation of a cross-party parliamentary committee responsible for overseeing the reform process.

Yesterday, the ruling SLPP party published a statement, welcoming the opposition APC members of parliament and elected councillors ending their almost two months boycott, but trust between the two political parties is wafer this.

SLPP has rejected calls for the formation of a cross-party elections reform committee, stating that parliamentary oversight of the electoral reform process could undermine the independence of the Electoral Commission.

Presidential and general elections will take place in less than two years – 2028.

This is what the ruling SLPP said: