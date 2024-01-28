Annie Walsh Memorial School Freetown picks up National Awards 

Dr Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 January 2024:

The International Day of Education was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Government of Sierra Leone, under the auspices of the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary School, at the prestigious Bo School Grounds in Bo City on Wednesday January 24th 2024.

The distinguished keynote address was delivered by His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio. The highlights of the event included the National Examination Awards for the year 2023, recognizing exemplary achievements in education across the nation.

Among the recipients, the Annie Walsh Memorial School (AWMS) in the Western Urban district was honored with the award of Best Performing School, for its exceptional performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) of 2023.

Furthermore, the accolade for Best WASSCE 2023 student in the Government and Government Assisted Schools Category was bestowed upon two outstanding scholars from AWMS, Veralina E. O. Thomas, and Lagica Sesay.

These students exemplify the dedication and academic excellence fostered within the Annie Walsh Memorial School.

In light of recent challenges aimed at tarnishing the school’s reputation, the Principal of the Senior Secondary School at AWMS, Mrs Williams emphasized that these prestigious awards stand as a resounding testament to the institution’s unwavering commitment to elevating educational standards.

Indeed, the motto of AWMS, “Non Sibi Sed Omnibus,” meaning “Not for oneself, but for all,” epitomizes the school’s enduring dedication to educational excellence and nation building.