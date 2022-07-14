Another female opposition politician Yabome Sesay arrested and locked up in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 July 2022:

Sierra Leone Police continues its onslaught against female politicians in the country, with the arrest and detention without charge yesterday of Madam Yabome Sesay, who is the Chairperson of Tonkolili District Council – an opposition APC controlled council in the north of the country.

Her arrest comes, following the release of the leader of the Unity Party – Femi Claudius Cole, after spending four nights in detention on false allegation by the police, of inciting women in Freetown to take part in street demonstration.

Madam Yabome Sesay is being questioned by CID, in connection with the recent by-election in Samia-Bendugu which was lost by the ruling SLPP party, amidst violence and intimidation.

It is also understood that the 2018 presidential candidate of the opposition APC party – Dr Samura Kamara and its national secretary general – Dr Osman Yansaneh, have also been invited to report to CID headquarters in Freetown, though details of their alleged offence are yet to be made clear by the police.

As 2023 presidential and general elections fast approach, there is growing concern the country may spiral into largescale violence. Sierra Leone police are being accused of political interference and waging war against opposition politicians on behalf of the SLPP government.

Critics of the government say that president Bio has failed the people of Sierra Leone, and is now using the police to help close the country’s democratic space.

When a government resorts to the arbitrary arrest of opposition politicians, then you know that the country is heading for disaster. President Bio must be held accountable and ought to respect democratic freedoms.

There is a large demonstration by Sierra Leoneans taking place in London, Uk today, against the poor human rights record of president Bio. See video below;

This is what Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said on twitter regarding the arrest of Yabome Sesay:

Photo above: Madam Yabome Sesay.

