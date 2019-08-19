Another opposition politician – former Freetown Mayor arrested

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 August 2019:

There are reports tonight of the arrest in Freetown of another opposition APC strongman – the former Mayor of Freetown, who is also the Acting Chairman of the APC Western Area Committee – Mr Herbert George Williams.

His arrest by Sierra Leone police today brings the total number of opposition APC politician now arrested to 24.

Last week, one of those arrested and placed behind bars at Pademba Road Prison – Mr Victor Doherty Remoe, was granted bail and will appear in court again this week, along with the other 23 APC detainees.

It is not clear why former mayor Hebert George Williams (Photo) has been arrested today. But it is thought his arrest is related to the violence which took place at Hamilton in the far west of Freetown last month, during a political rally held by the opposition APC, where the ruling SLPP party by-election candidate Josephine Jackson accused APC supporters of destroying her property.

Parliamentary By-election in Hamilton constituency 110 will take place this weekend – Saturday 24 August 2019.

The opposition APC are accusing the ruling SLPP of staging the riot in Hamilton, so as to discredit their party and have its members arrested on trumped-up charges of violent conduct.

Tonight there are unconfirmed reports that the opposition APC Chairman of the Western Area Rural District Council – Kasho Holland Cole has been granted bail.

Kasho Holland Cole will appear in court on Thursday, 22 August 2019, along with the other 23 APC detainees.

In another related development tonight, it is being reported that the chambers of the controversial Magistrate who is hearing the case involving all 24 opposition APC detainees – Magistrate Hannah Bonnie, was broken into by unknown persons. It is not known whether any items relating to the case was stolen.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...