APC accepts Sam Sumana back into its membership

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 January 2020:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party, today 7th January 2020, accepted former Vice President Chief Sam Sumana back into the party, after he was expelled in 2015 and sacked as vice president by president Ernest Bai Koroma.

But today, all is forgiven and there was no talk of his sacking and the bad blood that it created, as the members of the All People’s Congress National Advisory Council (NAC), unanimously welcomed Sam Sumana back to the party at their head office in Brookfields, Freetown.

Speaking at the event, Sam Sumana expressed delight at coming back to what he referred to as his home – “the only party that represents the grassroots of this country and whose values are based on working for the common man and woman in the country,” he said.

As he joined executive members of the party in singing the APC anthem – “There is victory for us”, there was jubilation.

But Sam’s re-entry into the APC party now raises questions about whether he can bring along the majority of members of his former Coalition For Change (C4C) party, who in a statement two weeks ago vowed to stay with their party as they bode Sam farewell.

Also, will Sam be accepted by the party as one of the contenders for its presidential or vice presidential flagbearership for the 2023 elections?

This question may not be at the forefront of Sam’s mind at the moment, but there is little doubt it will focus the minds of the more than a dozen contenders lined up for the contest whenever it is called by the party’s officials in two years’ time.

This is Sam Sumana at his welcoming by the APC party:

