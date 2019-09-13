APC leadership accused of sell-out by its supporters for meeting president Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 September 2019:

Many members and supporters of the opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) have expressed their dismay at the decision of the APC leadership to meet with president Bio at State House yesterday to discuss peace and national cohesion. They criticise the former president and his executive, accusing them of betrayal and sell-out.

But are these criticisms and accusations fair?

Speaking to the APC party communications campaign group known as TAGMEN, the APC party Secretary General – Dr Osman Yansaneh said that the APC party will do everything within its power, to help ease political tension in the country and promote peace, including working with president Julius Maada Bio.

Dr Yansaneh said that it was in furtherance of this peace objective that the APC leadsrship agreed to meet with president Bio yesterday at State House, where they discussed the way forward for peaceful resolution of the current and historical differences between the two parties – SLPP and APC.

He said that it was agreed by both president Bio and the APC party leadership at the conclusion of their meeting at State House, that a Joint Communique will be published today to inform the nation about what transpired at the meeting and what has been agreed by both sides.

Listen to the APC party Secretary General – Dr Osman Yansaneh explaining the reasons why the executives of the APC decided to meet with president Bio yesterday:

