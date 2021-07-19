APC secretary general is in business partnership with First Lady Fatima Bio – Op ed

Foday Morris: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 July 2021:

This is a rejoinder to two audio messages I published on social media on the 14th and 15th of July 2021, respectively. My messages were directed at the general membership and supporters of the APC party, especially the youth and young adults who are the future leaders of the best political party in Sierra Leone.

Perhaps, that future is already here for our young comrades to act and protect their real future leadership roles – they must begin to lead now. Today, tomorrow is already here!

The audio messages I alluded to above were influenced by the actions of the APC Secretary General (SG) who prevented a legal luminary, a veteran APC Comrade, the learned Dr. Abdulai O Conteh (AOC) from holding a meeting at the APC Party headquarters in Freetown.

AOC was and his entourage were not even allowed to use the bathroom (toilet) at/in the APC office.

In response to mine, and other reactions from party members, supporters and sympathizers, the SG published a letter in which he claimed that he did not allow AOC and others to use the party office because he was concerned about security.

He said that he had intelligence that some people intended to plant dangerous arms and ammunition at the party office in efforts to frame the national executive members of the APC. Bogus, I said.

In response to the SG’s bogus attempt at damage control, on my second audio, I categorically stated that the SG’s excuse was fake – falling short of calling him a pathological liar, even as I know he is a very dangerous senior comrade. I have now confirmed that I was right.

Please do not take my word for it but read on; because for the best interest of our APC – here, there and everywhere, I will leave no stone unturned, even if the stone becomes a diamond.

SG Yansaneh as the sole proprietor of African Link (a Ghanaian-based) company was instrumental in creating a company in partnership with Ghanaians while he served as High Commissioner representing the government of Sierra Leone in Ghana under the leadership of former president Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma – aka World Best.

Immediately after the African Link Company was registered in Ghana, SG Yansaneh (Photo) abandoned his diplomatic post and returned to Sierra Leone to register the new company. Soon after he arrived in Sierra Leone, he set his eyes on the national executive position of Secretary General of our APC party, while Hon. Victor Bockari Foh was the party’s SG.

Yansaneh wasted no time to express his strong desire of serving (serving?) as SG of the APC party a second time even as he continued to collect a salary as High Commissioner. However, that was not his main reason for abandoning his diplomatic post. He wanted to be in Sierra Leone to ensure that African Link had a sound footing in Sierra Leone.

Yansaneh knew that as SG of the then ruling party, the sky would have been his only limit as regard doing anything he wanted.

By the way, Yansaneh became the APC SG by selection and undemocratic means. As soon as he became SG, he corruptly used his office to violate our Local Content policies and laws. He advocated, lobbied, and sometimes bamboozled his way through any obstacles to ensure that African Link, a sensitive revenue generating company was under his control – 100%. He enabled Ghanaians (non- citizens) to collect revenue in our country without due process or respect for our investment and local content policies and laws – corruptly and illegally so.

After SLPP’s Maada Bio was elected president, Yansaneh became jittery in line with the guilty, always being afraid. He knew that it was obvious the new government would terminate the contract or operations of his corrupt African Link Company in Sierra Leone.

It was glaringly clear that he (Yansaneh) was going to be in serious trouble as talks of commissions of inquiry loomed and reverberated around the four corners of Sierra Leone.

SG Yansaneh quickly began to play ball with the new SLPP government. He begged, he pleaded, he cried and at some point, it was reported that he telephoned president Bio via video. He laid on the ground for the president to see him begging for African Link and being convicted by the COI.

A deal was finally struck between the two parties

Yansaneh wanted to do everything possible so that he could remain SG of APC party. He promised president Bio and his wife that he will divulge sensitive information about senior APC comrades who are former ministers, MDAs etc. He agreed to play serious ball with the SLPP.

Yansaneh did not like Hon. Alimamy Kamara, former minister of youth affairs and later ambassador to Iran (who has now been charged to court for corruption by the ACC).

Yansaneh’ s hatred for Miatta Kargbo (former health minister who lost her corruption appeal case last week at the courts) was even worse.

By the end of 2018, to save his egocentric financial status desires for more, Yansaneh decided to sell the APC and the party’s senior members, especially those who had challenged him one time or another. Yansaneh does not forgive his perceived political enemies, no matter how long it takes him to revenge – payback.

The final agreement…

When it was rumoured that First Lady Mrs. Fatima Bio was interested in the African Link Company, SG Yansaneh contacted the First Lady, suggesting an offer that: His son, nicknamed Mugabe should be offered a job at African Link and that he should work closely with the First Lady. He should get a certain percentage of shares in the African Link Company.

A deal was almost struck

There is photo evidence on Facebook of Mugabe, Yansaneh’ s son with the First Lady and President Bio.

After the African Link contract with the Sierra Leone government ended in 2019, First Lady Fatima Bio took over without due process of the country’s procurement regulations. SG Yansaneh begged again. He pleaded with the First Lady to give him more shares. He insisted that his son Mugabe must be employed by the company – another deal again.

Yansaneh made a promise that he will leak sensitive information about senior APC comrades to president Bio.

To ensure that Fatima Bio maintained her side of the bargain, our nefarious National Secretary General agreed to, and has been leaking sensitive APC information to Mrs Fatima Bio, the President and SLPP Stakeholders.

Hon. Alimamy Kamara and former Health Minister Miatta Kargbo are the most recent victims of Yansaneh’ s political trading business. With Yansaneh as SG, even our Chairman and Leader Ernest Bai Koroma is not off the proverbial hook of the SLPP.

Here, there and everywhere, stones come to mind. The cock will crow.

