APC Secretay General Victor Foh defects to ruling SLPP – accusing the APC of grand corruption

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 May 2023:

The people of Koidu City, Kono District last Sunday, 30 April 2023 saw the opposition APC’s former Secretary General – Victor Bockarie Foh, declared his loyalty and support for President Bio and his SLPP party.

Victor Foh who has been a longstanding member of the APC party, had also held senior positions in successive APC governments the ruling SLPP accuses of rampant corruption.

Many in Sierra Leone are baffled as to how and why Victor Foh could have escaped the attention of President Bio’s anti-corruption commission of inquiry which looked into the mismanagement of public funds by former APC government ministers.

A disgruntled Foh, who many believe to have been very corrupt, left national politics on the eve of the 2018 elections, after losing his bid to lead the APC and become the party’s presidential flagbearer. He has now made a comeback. This time, joining the “keeping Bio at State House” 2023 election campaign.

Speaking at a declaration ceremony attended by hundreds of SLPP party members and supporters, including President Bio and former NGC leader – Kandeh Yumkella (Photo above) at the Community Field in Koidu Town, Kono last Sunday, VP Foh said, “As a stateman, I have decided to declare and join the Sierra Leone People’s Party to support President Julius Maada Bio’s agenda to transform our country. I have served in many capacities in the APC, from being a delegate to attaining the second highest position in the country. But truth be told, President Bio is a tolerant and development-focused person who cannot be distracted.

“I had wanted to make my declaration in either Bo District or the Western Area, but I decided to do it here in Kono because this is the district that determines which of the two traditional political parties will win the elections in Sierra Leone. That is why I am joining our former C4C Members of Parliament and other stakeholders and former APC and C4C supporters to declare and join the great SLPP. Their decision to join the SLPP means President Julius Maada Bio has already won the June 24 elections.

“President Bio, I want to reiterate here today that you have excelled. I admire you, and I really love and like your rational way of thinking about national development, but personally, I like you because you are a man of peace. If you were not a peaceful President, you would have jailed all the opposition politicians whose names are on the Commission of Inquiry reports”.

“His Excellency, I also want to take this opportunity, as a former member of the APC party, to ask for your forgiveness for what members of the APC did to you during your political rally in Bo on 11 September 2011. I want to publicly apologise to you for the misbehaviour of the APC. I was not a party to it, and I will never engage in such an act, but because my house was used as a shelter for perpetrating violence on you, I want to ask for your forgiveness for that act.

“His Excellency, as a stateman standing here, I want to confirm to all Sierra Leoneans that from today moving forward, I am joining you and the SLPP party unconditionally,” Victor Foh told president Bio.

Responding to Foh’s defection speech, President Julius Maada Bio said: “I want to take this opportunity, as the leader of SLPP to welcome you to the great party for good and positive thinking Sierra Leoneans. For me, all human beings are likely to make mistakes, but after a while, if they showed remorse, we should welcome them wholeheartedly.

“The SLPP is the only party that, when in power, takes tangible, life-changing development beyond borders. As a party, we stand for nothing but the development of Sierra Leone, which I am sure has encouraged you to join our party. You are welcome to the party, and we are praying that you will work to ensure that the election in June ends before 2:00pm.”

You can listen to Victor Foh here speaking in Krio: