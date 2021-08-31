Arab educated Sierra Leonean joins government to diversify Sierra Leone’s education sector

Alhaji MB Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 August 2021:

At a time when education needs a diversified approach, the Sierra Leone Government has this week appointed Dr. Mohamed Ramadan Jalloh as Sierra Leone’s Representative to the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) at the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education.

Founded by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in May 1979, ICESCO, formerly ISESCO is an international organization specialized in the fields of education, science, culture and communication. And Sierra Leone is a member of ICESCO.

Dr. Jalloh’s – a humble and top-class scholar is one of the country’s leading figures in Islamic education. And he is not only grounded in Islamic education, but Western education as well, which will make his job easier.

I rang Dr. Jalloh last night and asked him about his functions and responsibilities in the ministry. Quoting the Harvard trained Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, “the Saudi trained Economist, Dr. Mohamed R. Jalloh’s appointment to the position is aimed at selling the government’s education agenda to the Islamic World, cater for the development of Arabic education in the country and reorganize the ‘katatibs’ in the country, so that they too will benefit from government opportunities in the education sector which is a top priority of the Bio regime.”

He added that his appointment will enable the government to come up with a well-structured Arabic curriculum that will meet the needs of the current world.

Who is Dr. Mohamed Ramadan Jalloh?

Born and bred in the diamondiferous eastern town of Tongo Field in the Kenema District, Dr. Jalloh had his primary education at the Tongo Independent School and later at the Tongo Agricultural Secondary School before he proceeded to the Ansarul Islamic Boys Secondary School in Kono District where he sat to his ‘O’ level examinations.

In 1983, he was admitted at the Bo Government Secondary School where he took his ‘A’ level examinations in 1985, and the following year, he was awarded a scholarship to study at the prestigious Umm Al Qura University in the holy city of Makkah.

Due to his outstanding academic performance in both his undergraduate and post graduate programs, the University granted Dr. Jalloh the opportunity to pursue his doctoral studies where he got a PhD (Distinction) in Islamic Economics in 2011, making him the few Africans to have acquired such qualifications from one of Saudi’s premier institutions of higher learning.

On completing his studies, he returned home in 2012 to serve his people. Upon his coming home, he lectured Islamic and Arabic studies at the Ansarul Islamic College of Education and Technology, where he was appointed as the principal of the College and Financial Secretary of the Ansarul Islamic Mission Committee. Dr. Jalloh is currently the national Imam of the Old Bo Boys Association (OBBA) and a founding member of the Al Huda Foundation.

Many Arab trained Sierra Leonean scholars welcome the appointment describing it “as the right peg in the right hole”.

“The Government made a wise decision to appoint a man with such eminent personality and incalculable pedigree to support the government’s flagship program aimed at building a better Sierra Leone through collaborative education in other diversified learning medium,” his former college mate at Umm Al Qura, Dr. Sheikh Umar Shaw said.

Mr. Alie Baba Jalloh is a prominent Sierra Leonean who lives and works at Worcester, Massachusetts in the United States. He was a classmate of Dr. Jalloh at the Ansarul Islamic Boys Secondary School in Kono. He was ecstatic at Dr. Jalloh’s appointment and had this to say:

“Dr. Ramadan Jalloh will bring enormous expertise and a hub of collective resources to the Ministry, through his alliances and relationships with the Arab world. Alie Baba added: “The Ansarul Mission is proud to produce a man whose contribution to the arena of education is in sync with its modest motto of “service to Mankind”.

