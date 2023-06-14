Arthur Pearce continues to languish in Sierra Leone’s notorious CID without charge after cross-carpeting from NGC to APC

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 June 2023:

We would like to draw your attention to the current situation regarding the arrest and detention last week of Mr Arthur E Pearce, former Western Area Chairman of the NGC, who recently defected to the APC and is now an integral member of the APC campaign team.

It has come to our knowledge that Mr. Pearce has been held in detention at the CID since Saturday, June 10th, 2023. As of yesterday, Tuesday, June 12th, 2023, this marked the 72-hour maximum duration of his detention without charge.

Earlier this morning in an interview conducted on Epic Radio 99.3 FM, one of Mr. Pearce’s lawyers, Ady Macauley, shed light on the matter. We encourage you to listen to the video (below) to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

We remain committed to upholding professionalism and ensuring justice prevails in all matters concerning citizens of Sierra Leone.