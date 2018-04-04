Attacks on international elections observers and diplomats in Sierra Leone

Julius Maada Bio: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4th April 2018:

I have been following with utter dismay the ferocious and incessant verbal and media attacks by certain high officials of the Sierra Leone Government and the All People’s Congress, directed against international elections observers and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Sierra Leone.

These virulent attacks are not only unnecessary, but also unworthy of persons who claim to be officials of the ruling APC Government.

These media attacks are deliberately calculated to undermine the integrity of the electoral process and to discredit highly respected international elections observers and members of the diplomatic corps.

Two such personae against whom the APC has directed its opprobrium are the highly revered and internationally acclaimed former President of the sister Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Mr. John Dramani Mahama (Photo), and the current United Kingdom High Commissioner in Sierra Leone, His Excellency Mr. Guy Warrington.

All respectable citizens of our country must feel deeply disturbed and ashamed of this kind of behavior perpetrated against people who are here to give their best in helping our nation consolidate its peace and democracy through observation of our electoral process after years of internal conflict.

A country like ours famed the world over for its unique culture of incomparable hospitality and friendliness to foreigners has been sorely misrepresented by mean and callous officials of the present APC Government.

The very least I can do in the circumstances is to extend on behalf of all civilized and peace-loving Sierra Leoneans our most profound apologies to the targeted victims of the outrageous attacks.

At the same time I would like to take this opportunity to express our abiding appreciation to all the Elections Observers and the Media, both national and international, and the members of the entire diplomatic community in Sierra Leone, for their relentless efforts and contributions in bringing about free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

Signed:

Brigadier (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio – SLPP Presidential Candidate for the 2018 Elections

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



