BBC Africa increases social coverage on Covid-19

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 April 2020:

BBC Africa is today launching its Covid-19 Have Your Say Programme – a two-week marathon by Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin and Yoruba services on how to prepare for Coronavirus.

Each service will showcase a Facebook live programme where the commissioners of health in key states discuss the pandemic and will answer questions from the audience.

Today, Friday 10 April Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will join Covid-19 Have Your Say. Known for leading the fight against Covid-19, he has been commended by WHO and international organisations around the world.

The interview will take place this evening, Friday 10 April at 7pm BST in English language, with intermittent answers in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin.

BBC Africa has also been hosting discussions on Facebook with Anne Soy.

Taking place three days a week at 10.30am GMT on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays they allow audiences to share their concerns and pose questions to various experts from the continent.

Topics discussed have included:

How has the virus affected Africa

Financing healthcare in Africa

Lockdowns & Curfews

Audiences can follow up to the minute news & features on the Africa live page and view the number of cases via the Africa live tracker. In addition BBC Africa is producing Covid-19 minute bulletins in 10 languages across sub Saharan Africa.

Delivered by 6pm GMT each video gives valuable tips and dispels disinformation about the virus.

Topics have included:

What is the relationship between Coronavirus and Chloroquine?

Can face masks protect you from Coronavirus?

How to open doors without your hands

Does black skin protect you from coronavirus?

Can ginger, garlic, onions prevent or cure infection from COVID-19?

Can gargling water and salt Prevent Covid-19?

Does sunlight kill the new coronavirus?

Are young people safe from coronavirus

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye Head of West Africa languages, BBC World Service says:

“At the end of the marathon, our audiences would have engaged with over 20 health commissioners across language service platforms. In addition to our daily Covid 19 in 60 seconds digital video, Covid 19- Have Your Say is going the extra mile in the BBC’s commitment to public service journalism at this time by bringing government officials in charge of this health crisis to engage with citizens on our digital platforms. “

