Bollore starts operating newly expanded Freetown sea port

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 September 2018:

Bollore Transport and Logistics, a renowned port handler in France with branches across the globe, has fully completed work on the 270 meter container terminal extension at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay in Freetown.

The Freetown Container Terminal extension works commenced just over two years ago, with funds from Bollore Ports – a sub-division of Bollore Transport and Logistics and was fully completed before the target completion date of September 2018.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday 30th August 2018, at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay, the Country Manager of Bollore Transport and Logistics, Fabjanko Kokan said that the $120 million (one hundred and twenty million dollars) investment is in line with government’s development aspirations to transform the Queen Elizabeth II Quay into a large state-of the art transhipment hub in West Africa.

He said that the project will create job opportunities, raise the port’s level of income and revenue generation.

Several new cranes are now on site, along with a new 27meter berth, two ship terminal shores, improved port service delivery capacity that will accommodate over six thousand container vessels, host deep sea ships, and above all, tap into the potential for sustainable economic growth of Sierra Leone.

Fabjanko Kokan spoke about the tremendous support he enjoys from the Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL), the Sierra Leone Port Authority (SLPA) and the National Commission for Privatization (NCP).

Speaking on behalf of government, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Sadiq Sillah said government is satisfied that the expansion is not only going to attract bigger ships coming to Sierra Leone, but that it will reduce the cost of shipping to Sierra Leone.

He said that his government has come in with a New Direction programme, thus calling on everyone to follow the right direction by giving support to foreign investment.

Minister Sillah implored Bollore Transport and Logistics to improve on its standards, so that Sierra Leone will continue to match up to international standards.

He said: “We wish Bollore will continue to work within the best international practice,” adding that “every company that has genuine intention to invest in Sierra Leone will enjoy the fullest support of the government.”

Other speakers at the exhibition of the newly constructed expansion were Kenneth Jones, Harbour Master; and the Operations manager, Mr Abubakarr Sesay who confirmed that the first ship to anchor at the newly expanded harbour is JPO Aries carrying 587 containers.

President Julius Maada Bio will officially open the expanded port later this year.

