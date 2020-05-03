Breaking News – Sierra Leone’s Deputy High Commissioner to UK – Agnes Dugba Macauley passed away

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 03 May 2020:

Sierra Leone’s Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mrs Agnes Dugba Macauley has sadly passsed away today after a short illness, senior officials at the High Commission confirmed to the Sierra Leone Telegraph this evening.

Mrs Agnes Dugba Macauley took office as Deputy High Commissioner on 25th October 2018., after 18 years of administrative and management service in Diplomatic Missions, and 12 years of Case Work Experience with the London Probation Trust.

She is married to Charlie E Ojukutu-Macauley and has 4 children.

We will bring you more on this breaking story as we get more details. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

