British High Commissioner in talks with Sierra Leone’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 October 2022:

Last Tuesday, 4th October , British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone – Lisa Chesney met the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Francis Kai-Kai at the ministry’s office in Tower Hill, Freetown.

During the visit, the two spoke about various areas of mutual interests, in particular – the climate change dialogue event taking place on the 13th of October in Sierra Leone, national cohesion, and the economy. They also discussed ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Kai-Kai thanked the UK government for its continuing support for his government’s flagship Free Quality Education programme, health and agriculture, as well as access to renewable energy.

He also spoke about the government’s Medium-Term National Development Plan (2019-2023), as well as initiatives the New Direction government is currently implementing to ensure that Sierra Leone continues to have a modern, diversified, efficient and financially sustainable economy.

Lisa Chesney took up her appointment as British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone in August 2021. Emma Spicer, the Development Director of The British High Commission in Freetown was also present at the meeting.

