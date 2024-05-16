Call for civil disobedience in Sierra Leone is not an act of rebellion – A point of view

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 May 2024:

For too long, Sierra Leone has been held hostage by the shackles of political dynasties, marred by corruption, violence, and a disregard for human rights. (Photo above: President Julius Maada Bio).

Since gaining independence in 1961, the nation has oscillated between the ruling elites of the All People’s Congress (APC) and the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), with intermittent interruptions by military coups. But now, as we stand on the precipice of history, it is evident that the time for change has arrived.

The scars of our tumultuous past, etched by the atrocities of civil war and the tyranny of power-hungry leaders, still linger in the collective memory of our nation. We endured the horrors unleashed by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) and the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), but we emerged resilient, determined to forge a path towards peace and prosperity.

In July 1997, with the signing of the Lomé Peace Accord and the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), we dared to believe that a new era of accountability and justice was upon us. Yet, the echoes of history reverberate ominously as we witness a resurgence of the very vices that led us astray.

Under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio, Sierra Leone finds itself besieged by a resurgence of corruption, violence, and a justice system beholden to political interests. The promises of reform and progress have been overshadowed by a descent into chaos, where impunity reigns supreme, and the voices of the oppressed are silenced.

It is time for Sierra Leoneans to reclaim their destiny, to rise above the partisan divides that have plagued our nation for decades. We cannot afford to remain passive spectators, watching as our future is auctioned off to the highest bidder. We must heed the lessons of our past and summon the courage to demand change.

The call for a civil disobedience campaign is not an act of rebellion, but a testament to our unwavering commitment to democracy and justice. We must recognize that true power lies in the hands of the people, and it is our duty to hold our leaders accountable.

Let us stand united in our resolve, fearless in the face of adversity. Let us reject the false dichotomy of APC versus SLPP and envision a future where every Sierra Leonean is afforded the dignity and respect they deserve.

The time has come for an interim government, untainted by the stains of corruption and partisan politics, to lead us towards a new dawn of democracy. Let us embrace this opportunity to chart a new course for our nation, where the rule of law prevails, and the rights of every citizen are upheld.

Let’s not be moved by violence and intimidation, when your rulers ignore the voters but are terrified of protesters, that tells you something is not right, and we must take the opportunity as the Julius Maada Bio government is in disarray. The time is now or never.

Sierra Leoneans deserve better than the status quo. It is time to reclaim our destiny and build a future worthy of our aspirations.