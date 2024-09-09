Can we talk Mr. President? Op ed

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 September 2024:

Mr. President Julius Bio, as I recall the day you were declared the winner of the 2018 Presidential Elections, I can still picture the vibrant atmosphere at the national stadium. It was a day of hope, a day when many, myself included, believed that the course of our nation was about to change for the better.

I saw in you the potential for transformation, a leader who could bring new energy to a country exhausted by years of mismanagement and hardship.

I thought, at last, a new chapter would be written in our history. And yet, here we are today, still grappling with many of the same issues that have plagued us for decades.

Our hopes have become fleeting memories, and as I reflect on the past, I cannot help but wonder: where did we go wrong?

You see, I’ve lived through a number of presidencies, from the era of Dr. Siaka Stevens, and Dr. Joseph Saidu Momoh, to the junta of Valentine Strasser (with you by his side), and read about Sir Milton and Sir Albert Margai and the return to democracy under President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah. I remember the courage it took for you to hand over power to President Kabbah in 1996, a selfless act that few would have dared to take at the time. For that, I thank you.

But, Mr. President, today I feel compelled to speak with you candidly, as a fellow Sierra Leonean who cares deeply for the future of our beloved country.

One of the most poignant moments in my life was when President Kabbah once said, “No Sierra Leonean will go to bed on an empty stomach by 2007.” Many misunderstood his words, thinking that by 2007 we would all have bags of rice delivered to our doorsteps. But in reality, he was calling on us to return to our farms, to toil and work hard to rid our nation of hunger and dependency. It was a message about self-sufficiency, about taking responsibility for our future. We misunderstood that then, and I fear, Mr. President, that we are still missing the point today.

Your government made promises, grand promises that raised expectations but did not deliver on substance. You proclaimed free and quality education for all, a noble cause indeed. But have you visited the schools and universities lately? Have you seen firsthand the condition of the classrooms, the disillusionment of the teachers, the lack of basic resources?

Mr. President, I urge you to take a walk through the institutions that are supposed to embody your flagship project. I fear you would find the reality far removed from the promise.

As much as your administration emphasizes the “Big Five” projects as the foundation of your legacy, I struggle to see any tangible outcomes from these initiatives. They have become little more than slogans, devoid of substance. They are echoed repeatedly by your ministers and party faithful, but there is nothing solid to show for them.

And while you promised to fight waste and corruption, your government remains bloated with overlapping ministries and parastatals, each seemingly created to reward political loyalty rather than deliver real change.

We, the people, see it. We feel it. The frustration of seeing resources squandered, while ordinary Sierra Leoneans continue to struggle to put food on the table. We see party loyalists thriving, while the majority of the population languish in poverty.

Mr. President, I ask you: Is this the Sierra Leone you want to leave behind?

Our history is full of leaders who had the potential to steer this nation towards greatness but fell short. Sir Milton Margai is remembered fondly as a unifier, while Sir Albert Margai divided the nation with his regionalism.

Siaka Stevens built a reputation on his iron-fisted rule, earning the nickname “Bandaylay” for his shrewd but ruthless governance. And then there were those, like Strasser and Momoh, whose legacies were tainted by their failures to rise above the chaos and division they inherited.

You still have time, Mr. President. Time to be remembered differently. Time to turn the tide and become a president for all Sierra Leoneans, not just a chosen few. If you choose to rise above the partisan politics and the regional divides, to govern for the benefit of every citizen regardless of tribe, region, or religion then history will remember you as one of the greats.

You have the power to make that change. You have the opportunity to unite a nation that has been divided for far too long. It will not be easy, and it will require making tough decisions – decisions that may alienate some of those closest to you.

But if you truly want to be remembered as a leader who made a lasting impact, then you must put the people of Sierra Leone first.

I am hopeful that in the remaining years of your presidency, you will seize this moment to leave a legacy that we can all be proud of. I pray that you will listen to the voices of ordinary Sierra Leoneans and make the changes necessary to uplift this great nation.

Yes, Mr. President, I am well aware of the fact that you hardly engage in open dialogue. Let’s start with your much-publicized speech at the United Nations Security Council.

This event was paraded as a monumental achievement, as if Sierra Leone had never before been in such a position. The speech, and Sierra Leone’s temporary presidency of the Security Council, were heralded by your government and party faithful as though they were unprecedented milestones.

But here’s the reality, Mr. President: the rotating presidency of the Security Council is a routine assignment. It’s akin to a social club appointing a member to chair a meeting. It’s rotational. It does not reflect any significant leap in power or influence, nor does it endow us with special privileges. It is procedural.

In fact, many countries have held that seat before and moved on without the need for excessive celebration.

But here we are, treating the occasion as if it was the crowning achievement of your presidency. I must remind you, Mr. President, that we, the citizens, are not unaware of the nuances of international diplomacy.

We understand that being given a temporary seat at the Security Council is far from wielding actual decision-making power. It is essential for leaders to keep things in perspective and not create illusions of grandeur. Sierra Leoneans are watching, and we can distinguish between rhetoric and reality.

Now, let’s talk about the recent trip to China, where you and other African heads of state attended what I can only describe as a lavish party. Photos of you shaking hands with President Xi Jinping were distributed back home with great fanfare, as if they signaled some sort of special relationship or unique advantage for Sierra Leone.

However, what many may not realize is that several other African leaders were also in attendance, and some of them left with much more significant agreements than we did.

Take Kenya, for instance. Their delegation returned home with concrete, lucrative deals and agreements that, in all likelihood, will be implemented to benefit their people. But what about us, Mr. President? What tangible benefits have we secured for the people of Sierra Leone from these international meetings and partnerships?

What lasting impact will these agreements have on our economy, our infrastructure, and our society? All too often, these agreements end up as white elephants grand in promise, but never seeing the light of day. And I must ask: do you genuinely believe that Sierra Leoneans are blind to this reality?

Mr. President, the people are not fools. They are watching, and they understand much more than your advisors may lead you to believe. The days of uninformed masses are long gone.

With the proliferation of social media and widespread access to technology, even Mamy Nyandemor in Valunia and Pa Almamy in Kasorie village now have access to WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). They are connected to the world, receiving news updates and staying informed on global affairs. They see what is happening in other countries, and they see what is happening here at home.

The information gaps that once existed are rapidly closing, and Sierra Leoneans are no longer easily swayed by empty promises and grandstanding.

In fact, this technological revolution presents a new challenge for you and your government. You can no longer rely on the complacency of a poorly informed public. Your trusted lieutenants may tell you one thing, but the people through their smartphones and social media are seeing another.

The discrepancies between what is being reported and what is actually happening are becoming increasingly clear. While you are busy jet-setting to international conferences, ostensibly in the name of securing respect for Sierra Leone, the people are left to wonder what tangible benefits all this international “respect” has brought home. Where is the improvement in their daily lives?

Mr. President, it’s not enough to attend meetings and give speeches. What matters is what happens after the speeches are over. Are we seeing the fruits of these high-level engagements? Has our economy improved? Has poverty been reduced? Have basic services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure been enhanced? These are the questions the people are asking, and they deserve answers.

The truth is, Mr. President, that respect on the international stage should not be measured by the number of handshakes or the frequency of foreign trips. It should be measured by the tangible improvements in the lives of your citizens.

A government’s success is not determined by its ability to attend international summits, but by its ability to deliver for its people at home. And right now, Sierra Leoneans are not seeing the results they have been promised.

So, Mr. President, let me be clear: the people are aware of what is happening. They are watching, and they are waiting. Your presidency is at a critical juncture, and the decisions you make now will define not only your legacy but the future of our nation.

The time for empty rhetoric and grand gestures is over. What Sierra Leone needs now is action concrete, meaningful action that will improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

I look forward to our next conversation, Mr. President. Until then, remember that the people are paying attention, and they will hold you accountable.