Cemeteries and roadside maintenance works are ongoing across Freetown

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 December 2021:

The grass in our cemeteries and along the road verges and medians in the capital Freetown, is very fast growing and needs constant attention. We encourage our residents to pay their Property Rates, Business Licenses and Local Taxes, so that we can maintain these public spaces on a regular and timely basis.

As we end 2021, only 24% of our property rates, 17% of business licenses and 8% of local taxes were paid this year.

I am fully aware that internal Freetown City Council (FCC) challenges contributed significantly to this poor result, but Freetonians must not be deterred.

Freetown City Council cannot deliver the services our residents deserve if our residents don’t pay their taxes.

Please play your part and pay your taxes as we work together to TransformFreetown!

