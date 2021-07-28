CEOs named for three Orange subsidiaries in Africa and the Middle East

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 July 2021:

Orange has appointed new CEOs for three of its subsidiaries in Africa and the Middle East, in agreement with its local partners and during the Board of Directors meetings of its subsidiaries.

Patrick Benon (currently CEO of Orange Botswana) has been appointed CEO of Orange Cameroon, replacing Frédéric Debord – Board of directors meeting on July 13th, 2021.

Frédéric Debord (currently CEO of Orange Cameroun) has been appointed CEO of Orange Madagascar, replacing Michel Degland – Board of directors meeting on July 2nd, 2021.

Michel Degland (currently CEO of Orange Madagascar) has been appointed Deputy CEO of Mauritius Telecom – Board of directors meeting on June 24th, 2021.

Orange says that these appointments will be effective from September 2021, as part of the Group’s international mobility policy, and were agreed at the end of the previous CEOs’ terms.

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has more than 130 million customers at of 31 March 2020.

With 5.8 billion euros of revenues in 2020, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group.

Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 50 million customers.

Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications carriers with a turnover of €42.3 billion in 2020 and 142,000 employees as at March 31, 2021, of whom 82,000 are in France.

The Group has a total customer base of 262 million customers worldwide at March 31, 2021, including 217 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers.

The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services.

In December 2019, the Group presented its new ‘Engage 2025’ strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model.

While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

To find out more (online and via your mobile device), go to: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this article are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

