Chief Minister speaks about his supporting role in achieving President Bio’s agenda

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 August 2021:

Last Tuesday President Bio’s Chief Minister – Jacob Jusu Saffa, said he is committed to supporting government ministries to deliver their respective sector plans and annual work programs, so as to fulfil President Bio’s New Direction Agenda, by coordinating efforts, facilitating processes and following-up on the mandates of each of the ministries.

He was speaking at his tour of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development (MoPED), explaining his role as Chief Minister (CM) and familiarizing himself with the work of the ministry.

Welcoming the CM, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Francis Kai-Kai, expressed his delight at receiving the CM and his team, noting that his presence signified his ‘home coming’ to the Ministry, since the Chief Minister started his career at the Planning Ministry, before its merger with the Ministry of Finance by the previous government.

The Chief Minister said his role is not to be a supervisor, but to be seen as supportive to all ministries by coordinating government efforts, facilitating government processes and following-up on the mandates of the ministries, presidential decisions and pronouncements and to also monitor progress.

He said the New Direction government is committed to establishing a delivery culture in government that would improve service delivery in the country.

“I strongly believe that if this country had institutionalized a delivery culture, Sierra Leone would not have been where it is today. This New Direction Government is firmly committed to instituting a delivery culture that would enhance the facilitation of development processes within government”, said JJ Saffa.

The Chief Minister said his office is going to focus on every ministry’s annual work program, which will be uploaded on a delivery tracking tool to enable the President’s office to see development interventions implemented in all parts of the country.

He said, as the ‘Delivery Police’, he is committed to effectively collaborate with ministries at all levels on governance issues, with the aim of achieving President Julius Maada Bio’s New Direction Agenda.

