China donates 60 computers to Fatima Bio in support of basic education in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 1 February 2020:

China’s ambassador to Sierra Leone, Hu Zhangliang has donated 60 computers to Mrs Fatima Bio, as part of China’s commitment to supporting president Bio’s free quality education programme, aimed at 2 million boys and girls across the country.

Presenting the computers, the ambassador thanked the government and people of Sierra Leone for their solidarity and support for China’s fight against the Corona Virus. He assured Mrs Bio that all foreign nationals including Sierra Leoneans in China are being prioritized in receiving the necessary support throughout this health crisis in China.

Expressing her gratitude, Fatima Bio commended the Chinese ambassador and team for actively supporting her office, as she thanked him for donating the 60 computers. She promised the ambassador that the computers will be fairly distributed.

She extended her heartfelt sympathy to the people of China, saying that she is worried about Sierra Leoneans living in China, but expressed confidence that the crisis will be tackled in due time, just like the Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone.

Madam Fatima Maada Bio thanked the press for supporting her vision and for ensuring her campaign goes far and wide. She stated that, in the not too distant future, she will be calling the press again, because it will be time for delivery, as the computers are just at her office on transit, before they are handed to the beneficiaries.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...