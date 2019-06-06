China to construct two major water dams in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 June 2019:

Sierra Leone’s minister of water resources – Dr Jonathan Bonopha Tengbe, has confirmed to the Sierra Leone Telegraph that he has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Chinese engineering firm – China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) to carry out the Orugu and Congo Dams and Water Treatment Plants projects.

This important signing he said, is consistent with the Bio-led government’s priority to increase access to water supply in the capital Freetown.

Dr Tengbe who is currently in China, signed the MOU in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, 4 June 2019, in the presence of the Ambassador of Sierra Leone to China – Ernest Ndomahina and the Managing Director of Guma Valley Water Company (GVWC) Maada S. Kpenge.

Situated in the Mortem village on the Regent to Grafton highway, the Orugu Dam and Treatment Plant will enable GVWC to supply a minimum of 70 million litres of water per day.

The Orugu Dam will provide access to clean, safe drinking water to over 600,000 people living in communities in the East of Freetown, especially Grafton, Jui, Waterloo, Allen Town, Calaba Town, Wellington and Kissy. It will also support the Rokel River Water Supply, for which the feasibility study is on-going.

Located in the upper reaches of Regent, the Congo Dam and its Treatment Plant when completed, will supply 30 million litres of water per day to the mountain communities of Regent, Leicester, Gloucester, Kortright/Fourah Bay College, Charlotte, Bathurst, IMATT and Hill Station.

After thorough due diligence conducted on CGGC in Ghana by the Ministry of Water Resources, the government of Sierra Leone, CGGC and GVWC will commence evaluation of the technical aspects and environmental impacts of the projects.

Both the government and CGGC will agree innovative financing solutions for the projects that will not pose a great debt burden on the people of Sierra Leone.

Speaking in the UK to the Sierra Leone Telegraph about this latest development, Dr AA Sesay, a globally renowned specialist in water treatment engineering, commended the government but said he is hoping that the Sierra Leone government will ensure that the construction contract with CGGC will include a clause that guarantees technology, knowledge and skills transfer to Sierra Leone.

“It is very important that the Chinese company utilises as much local labour (local content) in carrying out the construction works, as well as ensure that Sierra Leoneans are trained in managing and maintaining the facilities, once completed,” Dr Sesay told the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

About China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC)

CGGC is a Chinese construction and engineering company that has delivered infrastructure projects throughout Africa and the developing world. In 2015, CGGC successfully commissioned the Kpong Water Supply Expansion Project in Ghana, a $273 million water treatment facility supplying 250 million litres of water per day across Accra, Ghana.

