China to supply $7million military hardware to Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 November 2019:

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to China, Ernest Mbaimba Ndomahina and Major General Ci Guowei, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of the National Defence of the People’s Republic of China, last Thursday signed an Agreement between Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of the National Defence of the People’s Republic of China, for the supply of ‘military assistance’ to Sierra Leone valued at over $7 million (50,000,000 Chinese Yuan).

Both countries are looking to further develop cooperative relations between the armed forces of the two countries.

Present during the signing ceremony, were Senior officers of the National Defence of China and Sierra Leone’s Defence Attache to the People’s Repubic of China, Colonel Sajoh Mohamed Daramy.

It is not clear what items of military hardware will be supplied by China to Sierra Leone, as the country looks to rebuild its military capacity and capability.

But critics are frowning on this military deal with China, which they say Sierra Leone does not need, as the country faces severe economic difficulties.

The government of Sierra Leone is struggling to raise revenue to support its flagship – Free Quality Education Programme for primary and secondary schools, as well as maintain the country’s failing healthcare sector.

