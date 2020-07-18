China’s Kingho Investment to start shipment of iron ore in Sierra Leone by December 2020

Abdul Malik Bangura: Sierra Leone telegraph: 18 July 2020:

As first Shipment expected in October to December 2020, Kingho Investment says it will employ over 2000 Sierra Leoneans to revamp iron ore mining in Tonkolili District.

At the peak of a global pandemic which has ravaged economies of all countries across the world, Sierra Leone is having a clear boost in its mining sector as a group of expatriate from the Chinese owned Kingho Investment Company Limited jets into Sierra Leone yesterday, Friday 17th July 2020, with the motive to revamp iron ore mining in the country’s northern district of Tonkolili.

Led by the General Manager of Kingho Investment Company Limited, Mr Gilbert Zhao, who together with others flew in onboard a private chartered Chinese flight, the team leader said they are in the country to boost the mining sector and also government’s revenue and tax collection.

He confirmed that Kingho Investment Company Limited is working on exporting its first shipment of iron ore from Sierra Leone by the 4th quarter (October-November-December) of 2020.

Speaking on arrival at the Freetown International Airport in Lungi, Mr Gilbert Zhao started by thanking President Julius Maada Bio, the Government and People of Sierra Leone for their confidence in Kingho.

He assured that going forward his investment company is keen on employing a workforce of between two thousand and five thousand employees.

He added that his company will do everything possible to comply with all laws relating to local content policy in Sierra Leone. Hence, he said, some of the expatriates are sub-contractors who will utilize local Sierra Leonean engineers and workers who would also receive training in Beijing, China.

Mr Zhao further confirmed that the confidence they have in the Government of Sierra Leone is what gives Kingho Investment Company Limited the confidence to invest millions of Dollars in resuming iron ore production in country.

In addition, Mr Zhao said that the new job opportunities will be opened to every Sierra Leonean irrespective of gender, ethnicity, social origin or religion. He further assured that they will help Sierra Leone achieve more on increased tax and revenue generation. He said for the first time Sierra Leoneans will benefit from Sierra Leone’s natural wealth.

Kingho Investment Company Limited will initially focus its mining activities in Sambaia, Dansogoia, Simiria, Kafe and Tane chiefdoms all in the Tonkolili District of the Northern Province of Sierra Leone.

Kingho Investment Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Kingho Energy Group with headquarters located in Beijing, China.

