China’s President Xi Jinping and President Bio commit to strengthen Cooperation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 September 2024:

A report from State House in Freetown said yesterday that China’s President Xi Jinping praised the leadership of Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing cooperation between China and Sierra Leone.

In a bilateral meeting, held on the eve of the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Xi Jinping is said to have expressed his appreciation for President Bio’s contributions to global peace and security, particularly highlighting his presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

President Xi commended President Bio for his steadfast leadership of the African Union’s C-10 and reiterated China’s support for Africa’s call for reform of the UN Security Council, the State House report reads.

On a bilateral level, President Xi Jinping pledged to bolster cooperation between China and Sierra Leone across various sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, mining, infrastructure development, resource lending initiatives, and security.

Additionally, President Xi announced an increase in Chinese development assistance to Sierra Leone.

In response, President Bio expressed his gratitude to President Xi Jinping for the ongoing support and assistance provided to Sierra Leone, noting significant improvements in the China-Sierra Leone relationship.

He also acknowledged the International Fish Export Certification received by Sierra Leone, emphasising that it would enhance trade relations between the two nations.

President Bio further underscored the urgent need to address the persistent security challenges in the Sahel region.

“I want to assure you that Sierra Leone will continue to be a reliable partner and a dependable friend to China,” President Bio stated.

Later, President Xi Jinping hosted President Bio and his wife, Fatima Bio, along with other Heads of State, at a banquet reception to welcome them ahead of the official opening ceremony of FOCAC.